Khai Prean Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly continues to strengthen the fence around Louisiana as he and his staff landed the commitment of four-star athlete Khai Prean out of St. James.

Prean is a consensus four-star prospect across recruiting industry services and is considered a top-10 athlete and top-15 prospect in the state of Louisiana. Prean is the 21st player to join LSU’s 2023 recruiting class and fifth from Louisiana over a near-three week span.

“Just knowing the state I was born and raised in, the culture, the people, just being able to represent that and being able to represent my family is something I can’t pass up on in my opinion,” Prean said.

Prean picked LSU in a final four consisting of Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida State. Tennessee and Michigan also offered Prean.

Prean does a little bit of everything for St. James including running track but he’s expected to play wide receiver for the Tigers. Prean joins a loaded receiver group featuring five-stars Shelton Sampson and Jalen Brown, and three-star Kyle Parker.

LSU has the No. 6 recruiting class nationally.