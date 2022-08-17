NFLSU: Leonard Marshall Entering New York Giants Ring of Honor

Former LSU defensive end Leonard Marshall will be inducted into the New York Giants’ ring of honor this season.

Marshall is one of seven inductees in the Giants’ 2022 ring of honor class joining Joe Morris, Rodney Hampton, Ottis Anderson, Kyle Rote, Jimmy Patton, and longtime team athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes.

Coming soon to the Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/zZnh0jf6rV — New York Giants (@Giants) August 16, 2022

Marshall played for LSU from 1979 to 1982 and was inducted into the LSU Hall of Fame in 2008. In his LSU career Marshall recorded 180 tackles and five sacks while also being named the team MVP his senior season.

Marshall was taken in the second round of the 1983 draft and spent 10 season with the Giants. Over that span he helped New York win two Super Bowls, was a two-time second-team All-Pro and made two Pro Bowls. Marshall also spent one season with the Jets in 1993 and retired after playing for Washington in the 1994 season.

Marshall’s 79.5 career sacks are third in Giants history trailing only Michael Strahan and Lawrence Taylor. Marshall is also second to Strahan in franchise postseason history with seven sacks in 11 career games including a combined three in Super Bowls 21 and 25.

Marshall and the six other inductees will be honored on Monday night, September 26 in New York’s week three game against the Dallas Cowboys.