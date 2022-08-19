Better Know a Newcomer: Miles Frazier

There’s reason to think LSU will be a much better team along the offensive line if not this season then definitely in 2023 and beyond.

Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame teams put offensive linemen into the NFL year after year, including four becoming first round draft picks. Current o-line coach Brad Davis learned under Sam Pittman one of the best position coaches in the business.

One reason to expect LSU to be better along the trenches is the influx of talent both via recruiting and the transfer portal. One of those impact transfers should be Miles Frazier.

The Story

Frazier went under the radar coming out of high school. I mean just look at his offers coming out of high school versus his offers once entered the portal. Coming out of high school programs like Toledo, Buffalo, and Central Michigan were the only schools to offer.

Flash forward a freshman All-American season later, programs like Ohio State, NC State, and Penn State were all vying for Frazier’s services. Frazier was a top-10 player in the 2022 transfer portal rankings, and considered the best offensive tackle. In other words, he was a guy LSU had to have in college football’s version of free agency and ultimately it was indeed the Tigers that won the Frazier sweepstakes. Eight months after transferring from FIU he’s in line to be a starter along the Tiger offensive line.

The Film

The Future

Frazier played left tackle at FIU, but it looks as though incoming freshman Will Campbell has locked down that job. While Brian Kelly hasn’t named any starters along the offensive line, Frazier’s been working mainly at right guard while Anthony Bradford plays next to him at tackle. It doesn’t look like he’s played on the interior previously, and while I never played a down of football in my life I’d imagine it’s easier going from tackle to guard than guard to tackle.

The height of Frazier’s ceiling remains to be seen. Maybe he becomes an All-SEC player like Damien Lewis and gets drafted on day two of the NFL Draft. Or maybe he’s Liam Shanahan where he starts but the jump from C-USA to the SEC is too steep and can’t cut it against what’s essentially the NFL’s G-League.

High End: Multi-year impact starter that helps take LSU’s offensive line to the next level

Low End: Starts out of necessity in 2022 but gets overtaken at some point in the middle of the season

Realistic: I’m bullish on Miles Frazier. I think with Brian Kelly’s track record of developing offensive linemen and Brad Davis firmly entrenched as the position coach we’ll see guys like Frazier make it to the NFL and begin a golden era of LSU OL play.