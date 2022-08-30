Brunch with Brian: Florida State

Brian Kelly took the podium for his official game week press conference as coach of the Fightin’ Tigers of LSU.

The biggest question surrounding the football program is simple: who is QB1? Well Kelly answered that question...but he’s not telling y’all.

“We’ve made a decision, but I’m not going to announce in publically. Certainly I think everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is; I get that,’’ Kelly said. ‘’But I think it’s a tactical advantage for us not to announce it.

‘’Look, Florida State played a game; that’s an advantage for them,’’ Kelly continued. ‘’So, it doesn’t help us to give up any of our cards in that sense. So, we’re going to hold on to our card until game day.’’

Kelly would go on to say that the Jayden Daniels/Garrett Nussmeier situation is “1A and 1B” so expect both players to see the field Sunday night against the Noles.

“This is not a one and a two,” Kelly said. “And both of them are obviously going to contribute this year.”

While Kelly kept it coy about quarterback he named starters at other positions.

The starting offensive line for Florida State will be Will Campbell at left tackle, Miles Frazier at left guard, Garrett Dellinger at center, Anthony Bradford at right guard, and Cam Wire at right tackle. Surprisingly East Tennessee State transfer Tre’Mond Shorts was not named a starter but earned the T-Bob Hebert 6th Man Rotational Lineman job.

Kelly also said that walk on kicker Damian Ramos will likely be the starting place kicker but they’ve yet to settle on a kickoff specialist. Expect a decision either today or Wednesday.