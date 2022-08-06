BJ Ojulari Selected to Wear 18

BJ Ojulari, unsurprisingly, is chosen to wear 18.

Ojulari has been a fan favorite since he stepped on campus. In that time, he has been one of the most respected leaders in the entire program. He has grown and matured as a player and leader during s tumultuous time for the program. He represented himself and his program extremely well at SEC Media Days as well as in his frequent appearances in the LSU media sphere.

Both in the LSU program/fanbase and beyond, big things are expected of Ojulari as he slides into more of a Dave Aranda style standup EDGE role in Matt House’s defense, which suits his body type and athletic profile very well.

Congratulations to BJ!