Better Know a Freshman: Will Campbell

Louisiana is known for developing great players, but offensive line and quarterback have been two where, historically, the pickings are slim. This means that when one comes around it is imperative the Tiger strike. This year, they did.

The Story

Will Campbell comes from Neville and was considered a four-star prospect but was mostly viewed as a five-star through most of his recruitment. His offer sheet included all the big names, Bama, Oklahoma, and A&M among others, but there wasn’t a ton of doubt that LSU had the edge throughout the process. That hunch became true, Campbell picked the Tigers in the winter of his junior year. An early enrollee, Campbell seems to have solidified his spot as the starting left tackle following a strong spring practice.

The Film

The Future

It’s rare a player stars their career on as high a note as Campbell has. It is equally rare that a freshman plays such an important position this early in college. On the flip side, the Tiger line was expected to undergo a full rebuild entering this year. Campbell isn’t upending a long time starter at left tackle in taking over the position.

For the moment though, we will assume Campbell is playing left tackle because he is awesome and the coaching staff has full confidence he can hold is own against the SEC. If this is the case then Campbell could be due for really big things, meeting and then exceeding his expectations coming into LSU. Even if he loses the spot at left tackle, the thinking is that he could still step in at other positions along the offensive line and do a good job. At this point it would seem the only thing from preventing Campbell from reaching his ceiling would be injuries.

The last Tiger offensive lineman taken in the first round was Alan Faneca in 1998, and last tackle taken in the first round was George Rice back in 1966. At his current pace Campbell could be in line to break both those marks.

High End: Is awesome for three years, gets all the awards, leaves early for draft, is a first round pick, is considered one of the best lineman in Tiger history

Low End: Multi year starter along the offensive line

Realistic: Multi year starter, All-SEC recognition, leaves early for the draft