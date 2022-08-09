Better Know a Newcomer: Jayden Daniels

Of recent, the LSU quarterback room has been a strength, with multiple, proven SEC-caliber players in the room. In a year where so many changes have taken place around the LSU program, attention on the QB group will be higher than ever

The Story

Jayden Daniels was the No. 35 overall player in the country for the 2019 recruiting class with all the big names interested in his recruitment. Ultimately he signed with Arizona State. His first year at ASU was exceptional, doing so well that he was a contender for Pac-12 player of the year. However, his numbers during his sophomore and junior years never matched his 2019 totals and, to some extent, regressed as his career continued. He entered the transfer portal and joined the Tigers just before the start of spring practice.

The Future

Understanding Daniels’ future at LSU is complicated. From a pure scheme standpoint Daniels has the fundamentals of what Mike Denbrock likes in his QB: a player who can make plays with his arm and legs. However, while Daniels can do this, it is unclear if he can do it well enough to get the starting gig, given that he struggled against Pac-12 teams; the outlook wouldn’t seem better against SEC competition. Plus, LSU already has a similar skill set in redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, even if Nussmeier lacks the experience that Daniels brings. But experience doesn’t put Daniels over the top either, as Myles Brennan can make an argument for being the more experienced passer.

It is also somewhat unclear as to what LSU sees Daniels for in the long term. He isn’t Mekhi Wingo, who leveraged a strong rookie season, nor is he Greg Brooks, a seasoned veteran of the league. Do they see Daniels as an otherwise ready-to-go talent who just needs a fresh start? Is he more of a developmental project? Is he THE offense or part of the offense? Difference maker or facilitator? It’s probably a little bit of everything

High End: Wins job and is immediately the player he was in 2019, and is an All-SEC/American candidate

Low End: Doesn’t win the job and transfers

Realistic: Splits time with Brennan and Nussmeier in 2022 and competes for starting job in 2023