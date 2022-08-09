Better Know a Newcomer: Greg Brooks

With the hire of Brian Kelly, roster flux was going to be a point of contention. Thankfully, it appears Kelly and his staff saw this coming, and worked diligently to ensure that the Tigers were maxing out roster spots. So much so that the Tigers landed the top transfer portal class. One of the biggest names from that group was Arkansas DB Greg Brooks

The Story

Out of West Jefferson, Brooks was a four-star recruit who had multiple Power Five offers, but not one from LSU. Brooks would sign an offer with Arkansas and serve as a regular contributor over the course of three seasons. Although he did not accumulate many accolades he had a diverse stat line of interceptions, tackles, and TFLs. After his third season, Brooks entered the transfer portal and decided to make the move back home.

The Future

It is expected that Brooks will play right away as LSU’s starting nickel, which speaks to him being ready to play at an SEC level. Brooks comes to LSU with three seasons of experience, but with two years of eligibility from the COVID season.

Although he is a smaller player a 5’9” his stat line shows that he can make contributions on all levels of the field and as LSU is still figuring out its playmakers on the backend, he is a welcome addition. Furthermore, his ample college tape and experience give the coaching staff a good benchmark about what to expect from Brooks on the field. His starting opportunity is just as much about being a seasoned player as it is his ability to make plays.

As camp breaks, Brooks main competition will be Sage Ryan. The former-five star Ryan was a gem of the last recruiting class and posted a solid freshman season, but certainly not enough to guarantee the starting nickel (or safety) job heading into his sophomore season.

High End: Builds off previous seasons and has a breakout year, leaves early for the NFL

Low End: Used as reserve DB and on special teams duty

Realistic: Sees regular playing time at different positions and provides solid play in the secondary for two seasons.