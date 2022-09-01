Zalance Heard Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly’s first full class at LSU is shaping up to be one of the best in the country.

The Tigers added another stud from the state of Louisiana, this time in the form of Neville offensive tackle Zalance Heard. Heard is a consensus top-100 overall prospect and either a top-five or top-10 offensive tackle depending on which recruiting service you subscribe to.

Heard is the highest ranked offensive tackle in the state of Louisiana and was teammates with Will Campbell at Neville.

The Tigers have really been pulling in some serious offensive line talent the past two recruiting cycles. LSU signed Campbell and Emory Jones in 2022, and the 2023 class is headlined by Heard, four-star tackle Tyree Adams out of St. Aug, Paul Mebenga a center from the state of Georgia, and are considered the leaders for four-star interior o-lineman DJ Chester also from Georgia.

Heard gives LSU a total of 22 commitments in its 2023 class. And remember the recruiting rules have changed, you’re not capped at 25 commits anymore. Teams can sign as many high school kids as they wanted provided they stay at the 85 scholarship cap limit.