NFLSU Week 1 Recap

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is finally in the books. After 2021 saw some of LSU’s most beloved alumni steal the spotlight, the expectation is for them to shine even brighter this year. One week in some did, some didn’t, some were let down by their kickers.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that these games are only rated based on guys who actually suited up. I’m happy Danny Etling is on the Packers practice squad, but he won’t make watching Packers games more exciting. Also when it comes to offensive linemen, I love and respect them (now more than ever as an LSU fan) but I do not have the time or resources to properly gauge how good their games were. It’s usually a safe bet that La’el Collins was good. If Saahdiq Charles played every offensive snap things are probably not good for the Commanders, but we will choose to be happy for him.

Now with that out of the way, let’s get into the action!

Bills 31 at Rams 10

While LSU fans were happy to see Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr win their first Super Bowl rings last year, neither are members of the 2022 Rams. Disappointing, but OBJ will likely be on a roster later this year when he’s fully recovered from his ACL tear.

Speaking of ACL tears, Tre’Devious White will be out for a few weeks while he still recovers from his. That means our only NFLSU action here was Reid Ferguson long snapping. Happy his team looks really good!

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Patriots 7 at Dolphins 20

Davon Godchaux and Jalen Mills each had two tackles for the Patriots, while Duke Riley had four with a pass breakup for Miami.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Ravens 24 at Jets 9

Patrick Queen was all over Joe Flacco with eight tackles, 3 QB hits and half credit for a sack. Kwon Alexander had three tackles for the Jets.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Steelers 23 at Bengals 20 (OT)

After the Cinderella 2021, everyone knew there would be a crazy amount of pressure on the Bengals to stay competitive. Things started out rocky with Joe Burrow throwing a pick-six on the first drive. Then they stayed rocky as he threw three more interceptions. And yet the Steelers couldn’t put them away. A 17-3 deficit was shaved to 20-14. While Burrow looked like the post-Super Bowl curse was affecting him, Ja’Marr Chase proved his rookie season wasn’t a fluke. He caught ten passes for 129 yards, one TD, another play that would’ve been a TD if it was reviewed and one almost TD that would have rivaled OBJ’s iconic one-handed catch.

But the TD he did catch SHOULD have been a clutch game-winner that went down in history as an iconic moment for the star QB and WR.

TOUCHDOWN: With 0:00 left, Burrow to Chase ties it .. extra point coming up#Steelers 20 #Bengals 20 4th pic.twitter.com/IcSPidRXy9 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) September 11, 2022

But a bad snap on the extra point resulted in it being blocked. Extremely triggering for LSU fans. Burrow once again led the Bengals in position for a game-winning kick in OT, but the snap was once again bad and the kick sailed wide. The Steelers won as OT ended and the Bengals started the year 0-1 due to missed kicks for the second time in Joe Burrow’s three seasons. He reportedly didn’t take it well.

Joe Burrow hasn’t showered. Hasn’t changed. Still wearing most of his uniform.



Been sitting as his locker staring forward since the game ended. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 11, 2022

We’re really sorry that happened Joe, but it’ll get better!

*Ignores the entire history of the Cincinnati Bengals and forces a smile*

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Colts 20 at Texans 20

Derek Stingley Jr played every snap of his rookie debut. He was targeted often and surrendered some catches, but buckled up in the red zone and had a few nice breakups.

It will probably be a long year in Houston and he won’t have much help, but the talent is obviously there and he’ll be one bright thing to watch and what will seemingly be a pretty bad team.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 27 at Falcons 26

The Saints made headlines late in free agency by signing two very beloved former Tigers. They would be 0-1 if not for them. Jarvis Landry caught seven passes for 114 yards, both of which lead both teams. He was especially clutch down the stretch with a massive sideline grab to help the Saints get into range for the game-winning field goal.

CLUTCH CATCH FROM JARVIS LANDRY



Set the Saints up for the game-winning FG ✅



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tbIVsuWqny — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 11, 2022

On the defensive side Tyrann Mathieu had seven tackles and did the one thing he does better than anyone else — help force and recover a fumble when the team needed it most.

Honey Badger takes what he wants @Mathieu_Era knocks the ball out and recovers it - SAINTS BALL!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/nJHMCf0SK5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022

I’ve put my Saints fandom aside when writing these recaps in the past, but with these two guys I don’t have to anymore. Next week they take on Leonard Fournette and Devin White’s Bucs in a rocking Superdome and I cannot wait.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Jaguars 22 at Commanders 28

Despite being a preseason star, Arden Key didn’t show up on the stat sheet for the Jags. Some fans on Twitter said he was being played out of position and we have no choice but to agree with them. K’Lavon Chaisson had two tackles while Trai Turner played a bunch of OL snaps for the Commanders.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

49ers 10 at Bears 19

Ty Davis-Price was inactive since he was low on the depth chart, but an injury to Elijah Mitchell means he’ll be seeing action soon. So next week’s Niners game better not be another zero!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Eagles 38 at Lions 35

Michael Brockers was weirdly absent from the stat sheet, but DJ Chark caught four passes for 52 yards and a clutch TD to make the Eagles sweat. Very cool to see him back after losing a promising 2021 season to injury.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Browns 26 at Panthers 24

While Baker Mayfield got all the headlines going in, LSU guys had the headlines coming out. Grant Delpit snagged his second career interception early on to help the Browns jump out to a big lead. But after the Panthers fireworks answered back, the Browns found themselves down 1 just past midfield with only a few seconds left on the clock.

Enter Cade York in his first career NFL game.

ROOKIE KICKER CADE YORK GIVES THE BROWNS THE W FROM 58 YARDS OUT



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/bBA0CAIpq3 — Overtime (@overtime) September 11, 2022

The down side to this is every time LSU has a good kicker we’re not keeping them for that fourth year anymore. But if they kick like this I think I can live with it.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Giants 21 at Titans 20

Cordale Flott made his NFL debut, but only played special teams. Still great to have a Tiger on the Giants again.

On the Titans side Kristian Fulton officially assumed No. 1 corner responsibilities after Janoris Jenkins’ departure. He had six tackles but did allow a long touchdown to Sterling Shepard that I will not include out of respect for him. Tory Carter played a decent number of snaps as one of the league’s last true fullbacks. Racey McMath is out injured for a few weeks, but given the Titans’ passing struggles he will likely be heavily relied upon when he gets back.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Raiders 19 at Chargers 24

Breiden Fehoko, Tashawn Bower and Neil Farrell Jr were all inactive. Foster Moreau and Will Clapp were active but did not record any statistics. Not sure what to make of this!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Packers 7 at Vikings 23

I know exactly what to make of this and it’s declaring Justin Jefferson the best wide receiver in the NFL.

This man Justin Jefferson has the Packers secondary in HELL. Forget a PBU they’re not even close to him pic.twitter.com/pT2ySXLSQ0 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 11, 2022

We could also talk about Danielle Hunter’s sack and Patrick Peterson’s lockdown coverage against the two-time reigning MVP, but no, let’s just focus on Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson takes a moment mid play to process that he is now in the Cooper Kupp role pic.twitter.com/oltDSgxXvX — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) September 13, 2022

It’s to the point now where Vikings games are must-watch for LSU fans. Jefferson is becoming a singular force and will single-handedly make these games entertaining for neutral fans, but especially for those of us who loved him ever since he was a two-star recruit.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Chiefs 44 at Cardinals 21

There was doubt Clyde Edwards-Helaire would truly be an RB1 anymore after a very up and down 2021, but he had two first-half TDs and almost 100 all-purpose yards. Now that Tyreek Hill has been shipped East, CEH has Kansas City’s Short King powers all to himself. Rashard Lawrence also had two tackles for the Cards.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Buccaneers 19 at Cowboys 3

With the Bucs’ O-line decimated by injuries and a quarterback not exactly great at evasive maneuvers, Tampa relied on Leonard Fournette for its offense and he delivered. Lenny carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards, which has to be the most LSU Leonard statline he’s put up since he’s gone pro. Devin White was a defensive terror with eight tackles, two TFLs and two sacks while Russell Gage caught two passes for 13 yards in his Bucs debut. As that QB continues to show his age, Fournette will continue to be used the same way he was under Les Miles.

And he will continue to get into Twitter spats with opponents.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Broncos 16 at Seahawks 17

Lloyd Cushenberry III entered Year 3 as a starting center while Jamal Adams entered Year 3 free from being a Jet. He had three hits and a pass breakup but unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury, the damage of which will be confirmed soon. It’s a really tough blow and will make Seahawk games a much tougher sell for LSU fans now.

NFLSU Score: 4/10