Link Gumbo: After Dark

Quick Hits after a busy day. SI sets our sights on players to focus on in regards to Miss State. Will Rogers is the star here, and folks, he is playing like the maestro of this offense. Assignment football will be key because the man knows where to go with it and hits his targets accurately. We can tell a ton about our season in September. That has usually been the case with Auburn being the barometer, but this year it is State, and this weekend we will learn a lot of what was truly fixable and what we will slog with for the rest of the year. Brody puts a bow on the Southern Game. We get an awesome break down highlighting an awesome player. And look who’s guiding Husker Nation.

Sports Illustrated kicks off our prep work for the Bulldogs

Three Players to Watch: LSU vs Mississippi State - Sports Illustrated LSU Tigers News, Analysis and More.

247 makes a point on early SEC impressionability

How SEC opener can springboard LSU football into heightened credibility (247sports.com)

Brody wraps up the Southern game from one final vantage point

LSU observations: Jayden Daniels’ quick work, getting Kayshon Boutte the ball - The Athletic

“Jefferson is 8 yards from me and it’s a spot no safety in the league wants to be”

Mickey Joseph jumped from one mess into a BIGGER mess somehow