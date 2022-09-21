Football Releases 2023 Schedule

While chapter one of the Brian Kelly era at LSU is currently in progress, we now know the entire slate of games for chapter two.

The entire 2023 football schedule was released across the SEC on Tuesday and LSU while some aspects of the schedule will mirror 2022, others will look totally different.

Next Fall Is Set pic.twitter.com/OlkgE7OwXD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2022

Like 2022, LSU’s first three games will follow this pattern: Florida State the Sunday of Labor Day weekend (this time in Orlando); opening Tiger Stadium against an in-state SWAC school in week two (this year it’ll be Grambling’s turn); and the Tigers will, once again, open SEC play against Mississippi State and will do so in Starkville on September 16.

Hold on to your butts y’all because following week is when things get wild. On September 23 LSU will play hosts to—wait for it—Arkansas! That week four game will be the earliest the two have ever met.

Weeks five and six (September 30, and October 7) LSU will be on the road for back-to-back conference games. First the Tigers will head to Oxford and per LSU SID Michael Bonnette the Ole Miss game will be only the fifth time the Tigers and Rebs have played in September in series history; after that LSU will then travel to CoMo for the second time in three years to take on Mizzou.

LSU will then get two straight home games. On October 14 LSU will host Auburn, and the following week LSU will host Army. LSU and Army have only met in football once and that was in 1931.

As usual the Tigers will have a bye week before heading to Alabama on November 4 and will close out the 2023 season with three straight home games (something that hasn’t happened since 2001). LSU ends with Florida on November 11, Georgia State (for the first time ever) on the 18th, and Texas A&M on the 25th.