NFLSU Week 2 Recap

The NFL season is two weeks in. This one was a little tougher for Tiger alumni, but there were still plenty of highlights. Let’s break down the games.

Chargers 24 at Chiefs 27

Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t find the end zone, but had a great game with 72 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards, including a 52-yard breakaway to put the Chiefs in position for the game-clinching field goal.

An injury to the Chargers O-line resulted in Will Clapp playing center the entire second half. We want the best for Will, so we will not break down the film to determine if the busted protection that injured Justin Herbert’s ribs was his fault. Let’s say it was the other guy!

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Bucs 20 at Saints 10

The best part of the weekend for NFLSU came before this game. The Saints have a tradition of having a player start a Who Dat chant by raising a fist to get the crowd hyped then bringing it down to signal the start of the cheer. They usually pick a player with some kind of significance to the game, like someone who played for the other team previously or is coming back from time away. For Sunday the Saints had Tyrann Mathieu AND Jarvis Landry do the chant before their first home game back in Louisiana.

It was a doubly special weekend for Landry, who had his No. 80 retired by Lutcher.

"This isn't just about me or football, it's about all of us in this community."



#80 at Lutcher HS forever belongs to Jarvis Landry @God_Son80 | @LutcherFootball pic.twitter.com/XivQrupFsO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022

As for the game on Sunday, it was... pretty ugly! I’m sure you’ve already seen the brawl so I don’t need to go into that. Leonard Fournette was the game’s leading rusher with 65 yards on 24 carries. Devin White was all over the field with 11 tackles and a sack. Landry has 25 yards on four catches and Mathieu had three tackles. Russell Gage caught five passes for 28 yards. Even though the game wasn’t pretty, five starters is a ton and that chant was cool so this one scores high!

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Dolphins 42 at Ravens 38

Patrick Queen had five tackles and Duke Riley had four. Wild that a Big 12 game broke out between these two.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Jets 31 at Browns 30

This game was somehow drunker than the previous one. Grant Delpit had eight tackles, Kwon Alexander had seven and Jacob Phillips had two. Cade York made his only field goal attempt, but he sadly missed the final XP that ended up being the difference in the game. But I will defend him for two reasons.

1: He should never have even attempted that XP because that touchdown should never have been scored. Nick Chubb had room to go down in bounds and allow the Browns to kneel the clock out, but instead scored a TD to go up 13. While a 13-point lead with under two minutes against a team with no timeouts should be sufficient, moves like this anger the football gods and they will force your kicker to miss in retaliation.

2: York is battling against a lifetime of negative Cleveland Browns energy. For them to be 2-0 after an offseason where they... did that was simply not possible in a just universe. We can conclude York did nothing wrong. Forces outside his control pushed that kick wide.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Patriots 17 at Steelers 14

Jalen Mills had six tackles and Davon Godchaux had two. Next!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Colts 0 at Jaguars 24

Arden Key once again put up a classic statline of his: one tackle, one sack. If you only get one make it count! K’Lavon Chaisson got a tackle as well.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Panthers 16 at Giants 19

Stephen Sullivan had his first regular season NFL catch for 13 yards! Donte Jackson had two tackles plus a pass breakup and Cordale Flott made one tackle for the surprisingly 2-0 Giants.

I will now start the #FreeTerraceMarshall Campaign.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Commanders 27 at Lions 36

DJ Chark somehow didn’t have a catch on four targets and Michael Brockers made one tackle. Trai Turner and Saahdiq Charles blocked.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Seahawks 7 at 49ers 20

Ty Davis-Price got a whopping 14 carries in his first NFL game, but only mustered 33 yards. As suspected last week, Jamal Adams sadly will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. But you know who’s still out here making six tackles and even knocking down a pass? Al Woods! The only player from the 2007 title team still in the NFL is not just playing, but making an impact. Good for him.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Falcons 25 at Rams 31

Deion Jones is hurt so there’s nobody here. Bummer!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Texans 9 at Broncos 16

Derek Stingley had eight tackles and two pass breakups. He’s young and learning, but he’s that dude.

Derek Stingley is going to be so good. Watch him learn this lesson in real time on back to back fades to Sutton at the goal line (first TD got called back).



When you've got a big body at the goal line, don't concede space! Stays tighter in round 2 + plays the ball, not the man! pic.twitter.com/LTdKccHWmB — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 20, 2022

Lloyd Cushenberry finally gets to play with a really good quarterback for the first time in his NFL career, but he unfortunately now has a head coach who doesn’t know how the play clock works. Poor guy.

Broncos fans are helpfully/mockingly shouting out the play clock on every play as Denver struggles to manage the clock. pic.twitter.com/53p339HGME — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 18, 2022

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Cardinals 29 at Raiders 23 (OT)

This game was bananas. The Raiders were comfortably up 23-7 before Darrel Williams scored his first TD as a Cardinal. Foster Moreau caught three passes for 30 yards, but his biggest play came when he recovered a Hunter Renfrow fumble to keep the Raiders driving in OT. It was an incredible hustle play to recover a ball that looked like it was going right into the hands of two Cardinals, but Foster saved the win for the Raiders!

Until three plays later when Renfrow fumbled again and a Cardinal scooped it up and returned it for a TD to win the game. Welp!

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Bengals 17 at Cowboys 20

The good: Joe Burrow didn’t have any turnovers! The bad: He was sacked six times and hit nine more times. Maybe it’s just in the walls in Cincinnati. Please get it figured out and protect our boy. He went 24/36 for 199 yards a TD and a two-point conversion. Ja’Marr Chase had five catches for 54 yards. La’el Collins had a long day against his former team.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Bears 10 at Packers 27

Nobody here. Moving on!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Titans 7 at Bills 41

Kristian Fulton missed this game, but as much as we love and respect him, nobody is slowing down this Bills offense. Reid Ferguson is snapping a lot more extra points than punts these days.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Vikings 7 at Eagles 24

After a dominant Week 1, Justin Jefferson was a victim of Primetime Kirk Cousins. Six catches for 48 yards isn’t a terrible statline, but he was targeted six more times and several of those ended up in the hands of Eagles. Danielle Hunter had six tackles and a sack, Patrick Peterson had three tackles and Ed Ingram saw some time fighting for his life against the Philly D-line.

NFLSU Score: 4/10