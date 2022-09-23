Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs New Mexico

The LSU Tigers receive a less than stellar team as New Mexico rolls in to Death Valley. The Tigers will look to improve to 3-1 as the season is set up nicely for some wins and hopeful bowl eligibility and maybe more.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team.

1 Malik Nabers to score 2+ Touchdowns

We are starting out hot as Nabers has a chance to have a real nice stats wise game. Nabers can get it going early, I really like this one as him and Jayden Daniels have been money since the loss to FSU.

This is why I love this call as more familiarity and a season that is poised for Nabers to break out in as nearly all the opponents attention will be on Kayshon Boutte. That can allow for one on one’s for Nabers and against this New Mexico team could result in various home run plays. Even if those don’t happen, Nabers should get plenty of looks in he rd zone and even in the return game.

2 Take the over in the game at 45.5 as of writing

A “cupcake game” should yield many points, and it is why I love the over here at 45.5. Consider LSU scored 31 vs Mississippi State and here could eclipse the 40 mark all by themselves.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is 45.5 at -110.

It’s why I feel confident taking the over in the game as we know the Tigers will score and even if it’s say 28-0 at the half, I like Kelly to give his players a bit more of a run as he looks for more familiarity and a feel good time for the players after that terrible week one.

3 Jayden Daniels to average over seven yards per run

A good pick here as the star QB has already averaged 6.43 rushing yards per attempt in the previous three games (CFB STATS). If Daniels can get gong early and have one or two huge runs, we could sit back on these and hit it much earlier than anticipated.

For Daniels, the key will be doing both designed runs and those off script one’s where he can really hurt the opponent, I like this week’s bets a lot.

Final score prediction: LSU 42-10 New Mexico

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!