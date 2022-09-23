What To Watch For: New Mexico

I hate these games. There is just nothing really interesting for me to break down right now because there’s nothing we’re really gonna learn unless this game is too close for comfort which would have to be the result of fluky nonsense anyway. There’s no “how is LSU going to attack this coverage” because the answer, no matter what, is gonna be “be better than New Mexico.” So be better than New Mexico, idk. End cupcake games.

When LSU Has The Ball

Jack Bech’s Deployment

Brian Kelly had some interesting comments this week about wanting to utilize Jack Bech more so I wonder how that gets done. Something to look out for

Getting Emery Back Up to Speed.

Armoni Goodwin looks pretty good right now, but this is a good opportunity to give Emery his first featured game in a couple of years. I think they should lean on him with the aim of having him be up to speed and ready to be leaned on by Auburn.

Stat predictions

Jayden Daniels: 12/17, 210 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

John Emery: 12 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD

Malik Nabers: 6 Rec, 95 yards, 1 TD

When New Mexico has the ball

The Continued Use of Harold Perkins

This is the big thing to watch on defense. He was really unchained as a pass rusher against Miss State, but this is an opportunity to expand his role with the aim of turning him into an every down, every package linebacker.

Stat predictions

Miles Kendrick: 12/35, 123 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Sherod White: 19 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD

Geordon Porter: 6 Rec, 60 yards, 0 TD