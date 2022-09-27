Brunch with Brian: Auburn

Brian Kelly met with reporters to preview LSU’s big trip to Auburn this Saturday and the daunting month of October as a whole.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” Kelly said. “This month will tell us a lot, right? We’ve got an SEC slate in front of us over the next four weeks, which will challenge us to a new level. We’ll certainly find out even more about our grit and what kind of football team this will continue to grow to be. We know where our issues are. It’s a team that will fight, but we’re thin in some areas. So, we’ve got to make sure we keep our team rested. We’ve got to stay away from injuries, things of that nature. But, there’s no doubt about the fight.”

Speaking of being thin in some areas, the biggest question surrounding the LSU football team is the status of starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who left Saturday’s win over New Mexico. Kelly also provided updates on Jay Ward and Armoni Goodwin.

“Jayden, no residual effect from Saturday. He will be able to practice. Let’s see, Jay Ward feeling really good. I think he is a go for Tuesday. We’ll probably limit his workload on Tuesday, but he should be able to go. Armoni, it will be a day-to-day situation with him.”

Kelly also expects Kayshon Boutte to play Saturday. Boutte was excused from Saturday’s win over New Mexico to be there for the birth of his first child.

Kelly then turned his focus toward this weekend’s opponent, the Auburn Tigers. Kelly said the coaching staff is preparing for both Auburn quarterbacks TJ Finley and Robbie Ashford.

“I think you always have to keep an eye on whether Finley plays as well. Certainly he gives you the throwing end of things, so we’ll have to prepare for both. We don’t have any firsthand information that one is playing over the other, but we’ll be prepared for either one.”