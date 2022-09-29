NFLSU Week 3 Recap

The NFL season is three weeks in and the Philadelphia Eagles look like the league’s only good team which sucks because they have no LSU players. Let’s see what all the other teams did as they hopefully improve enough for a Tiger to lift the Lombardi this year.

Steelers 17 at Browns 29

Jacob Phillips and Grant Delpit led the Browns with seven and six tackles respectively, with Phillips also notching a sack. Cade York missed another extra point, but this one was negligible. Had he not missed last week the Cleveland Browns would be 3-0. See? It’s a good thing he missed because a reality with a 3-0 Browns teams is terrifying.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Ravens 37 at Patriots 26

Patrick Queen had five tackles and a sack, Davon Godchaux had three and Jalen Mills had two.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Chiefs 17 at Colts 20

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a bizarre statline of seven rushes for zero yards... with a touchdown! Despite being ineffective on the ground he caught five passes for 39 yards.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Texans 20 at Bears 23

Derek Stingley had three tackles and did not allow a catch. Yeah it’s the Bears offense but that’s still impressive. He also did something he never did his entire time at LSU... record a sack! I did a double take when I saw it on the stat sheet. I thought “Is Lovie Smith running corner blitzes with the corner he picked third overall?” So I dug up the clip of the play where it happened and...

Not what I expected but I have no objection to calling it a sack!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bills 19 at Dolphins 21

The fifth annual Ferguson Bowl was a delightfully stupid football game. While Blake got the win over Reid, Blake’s punt unit was the star of the day in the NFL by giving us the already iconic BUTT PUNT!

Move over Butt Fumble.



The Butt Punt is here. pic.twitter.com/Uch6tB1gMR — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 25, 2022

Duke Riley also had five tackles for the AFC’S lone 3-0 team. I don’t think any butts were involved.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Lions 24 at Vikings 28

DJ Chark had three cathes for 46 yards while Justin Jefferson was held to just 14 yards on his three catches. Danielle Hunter had three tackles while Patrick Peterson had five with two pass breakups. Michael Brockers only had one tackle but did knock down a pass. Not a lot of gaudy stats but we had guys all over the field. That makes it watchable to me!

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Saints 14 at Panthers 22

Jarvis Landry caught two passes for 22 yards before unfortunately leaving with an ankle injury. Tyrann Mathieu had four tackles while Donte Jackson had three.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Bengals 27 at Jets 12

Cincy finally got in the win column against the lowly Jets. Joe Burrow was sharp, going 23-36 for 275 yards and three TDs. Ja’Marr Chase caught six passes for 29 yards and one of those TDs.

The Bengals’ next game will be Thursday night against the 3-0 Dolphins. It will be the first Burrow-Tua matchup since the incredible 2019 LSU-Alabama game.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Raiders 22 at Titans 24

Kristian Fulton returned from injury and made a huge difference for the Titans defense, racking up six tackles with two TFLs and a pass breakup. Foster Moreau also caught three passes for 44 yards, but the Raiders still lost their third straight one possession game.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Eagles 24 at Commanders 8

Do not look up what Washington fans are saying about Trai Turner’s performance.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Jaguars 38 at Chargers 10

It was a bad day for the Chargers, but Will Clapp seemed to hold up just fine playing every snap at center. But you know who’s better than fine? The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently! Arden Key had his usual one tackle which unfortunately wasn’t a sack this time, but the Jags didn’t seem to need it!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Packers 14 at Buccaneers 12

With the Bucs receiving corps decimated by injury and suspension, Russell Gage was called upon to be WR1. He struggled early, losing a fumble around midfield, but did make an impressive touchdown catch as he got popped in the waning seconds.

Devin White had five tackles while Leonard Fournette rushed 12 times for 35 yards.

The Tampa area is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact. We’ve been through that more times than we’d like to count so be sure to check in on any of your folks in the central Florida area and give them any help they might need. It’s gonna be a long and difficult week.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Rams 20 at Cardinals 12

Darrel Williams ran one time for seven yards. The other RBs ran for 63 yards on 20 carries so he probably should’ve run it more.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Falcons 27 at Seahawks 23

Al Woods had five tackles and he will continue to have games with five tackles for the next 20 years.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

49ers 10 at Broncos 11

Lol

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Cowboys 23 at Giants 16

Cordale Flott got the start and made four tackles. I’m trying to gauge how good he was from Giants Twitter reactions. I read a few tweets before remembering they are New York sports fans so based on how angry they were I’m gonna guess he was pretty good.

NFLSU Score: 3/10