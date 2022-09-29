5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast.

After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.

Lincoln began her Level 10 career in 2018 at Airborne Gymnastics in Santa Clara, CA. After an impressive 2019 with top 100 scores on all four events and in the all-around, Lincoln moved to World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Frisco, TX, in 2021. That year, she finished 1st on floor and 3rd on vault at the GK U.S. Classic in Indianapolis and 1st on floor, 4th on vault and 3rd in the all-around at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, both in the Junior Division.

She was part of the U.S. team that won gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships, at which she also tied for 1st on vault and claimed solo gold on balance beam.

She hasn’t had any scores since U.S. Championships in June of 2021 due to what appears to be some sort of injury (not much info out there on it).

Lincoln visited LSU the weekend of the Southern game on September 10th along with good friend and the other gymnast tied for 12th in the class of 2024 rankings, Kailin Chio.

Technically, Lincoln marks the second gymnast committed for the LSU class of 2024. Konnor McClain confirmed recently that she would be deferring her enrollment from 2023 to try for a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.