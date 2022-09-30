Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Auburn

The LSU Tigers face a turmoil filled Auburn. The Tigers will look to improve to 4-1 as the season is set up nicely for some wins and hopeful bowl eligibility and maybe more.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Jayden Daniels will account for 3 Touchdowns

We are starting out hot as Daniels has been steadily improving since that rough start vs FSU. The Tigers QB has now 6 passing TD’s and it’s why I feel this week vs an Auburn side that is under much duress, he can see success easily.

This is why I love this call as more familiarity and a bigger rapport with the wide receivers should serve him well here. Add his ever present threat with his legs and we could have this done by halftime if your’e feeling optimistic.

2 Take the under in Auburn’s first quarter

As always we have a play here on the over/under. Give me the under 10 points in the first quarter for Auburn. Two words, Gaye and Bernard-Converse, the two stars last time out and even if Ojulari is still out even freshman LB Harold Perkins played well. Auburn will start slowly and even a not full strength defense can and should hold them under 10 in the first.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the line is 10 at -120.

Then we can add some healthy defenders and a strong performance by Safety Greg Brooks Jr. and we have the makings of this hitting and then we can enjoy three quarters of football after.

3 Armoni Goodwin to score a TD

A good pick here as the star RB has already averaged 5.85 rushing yards per attempt in the previous games. If Goodwin can get gong early and have one or two huge runs, we could sit back on these and hit it much earlier than anticipated.

For Goodwin, the key will be being patient as Auburn, while in turmoil are still an SEC caliber defense and this way he can maximize his yardage.

Final score prediction: LSU 28-17 Auburn

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!