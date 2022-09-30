What To Watch For: Auburn

I think all conventional wisdom would have LSU taking care of business here. Auburn is truly down bad, with a third string QB and all but a lame-duck coaching staff, Auburn is completely checked out.

HOWEVER, this is LSU-Auburn, the game is on the Plains at night, and Joe Tess is on the call. Mayhem is crouched behind a trash can and this game is walking right by it. If LSU makes THIS carnival fun house notch on the schedule into a boring business trip, man will things truly be different under Kelly.

WHEN LSU HAS THE BALL

The One Bad Matchup in this Game

Besides RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn’s only strength as a football team is their DL. They’ve been good both years under Harsin. Auburn can threaten up front with talented athletes like Colby Wooden and Derick Hall, both of whom are off to excellent starts to the year. While the LSU OL has started to gel, a wrench was thrown in that when Garrett Dellinger was ruled out for this week. Now they have to shuffle and play down a starter. A defense overwhelming an offensive line can blow up a night for an offense, so this is the big thing to watch.

Kayshon Dad Strength

First of all, congratulations to Kayshon on the birth of his child. It must have been an incredibly powerful moment for him and I wish the parents and new child all the very best. For 7, it’s back to business with a new motivation. We need the Kayshon Boutte who can take over and drive an offense if LSU is going to be viable on offense against high-level defenses like Arkansas and Alabama. This has to be an incredible motivator, so I’m looking forward to seeing a motivated new dad break the SEC. The team will need it.

Stat Predictions

Passing: Jayden Daniels: 18/33, 230 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Rushing; John Emery: 11 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Kayshon Boutte: 9 REC, 135 yards, 1 TD.

WHEN AUBURN HAS THE BALL

House Party

Auburn has almost nothing on O, they are really weak at the QB position and the worst of them is playing on Saturday. It’ll be fun to see Matt House and the boys tee the fuck off on a weak, battered Auburn O. Auburn will always deserve that.

Anti-Tank Weaponry

The one thing they need to make sure they do is take care of Tank Bigsby. Their OL isn’t good so it can definitely be done, but if he gets the opportunity he can take over a game. Watch 4.

Stat Predictions

Passing: Robby Ashford (definitely actually a tiktok star): 0/17, 0 yards, 0 TD

Rushing: Tank Bigsby: 27 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: They don’t really do that here