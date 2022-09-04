Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Preview: How to Watch, Preview & Predictions

Whom: Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

What: 2022 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff

When: Sunday, September 4, 6:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

How: ABC, the ESPN app, 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge and 105.3 FM in New Orleans. You can check out many Week 1 college games on ESPN+.

Background:

It’s once again time for Tiger football. This offseason saw Brian Kelly become the head coach, players transfer in and out, a huge overhaul of the coaching staff and a tight QB battle that might spill into the regular season. It’s all been anticipation, but that gives way to something real Sunday night.

The Other Guys:

Florida State made the bold decision to play in Week 0, getting an easy 47-7 victory over FCS Duquesne. This is a marked improvement for Florida State for three reasons. First, they didn’t lose to an FCS team like they did last year. Second, they picked up their first season-opening win since 2016. Third, they beat a team by 20+ points for just the third time under Mike Norvell.

FSU’s offense had their way with Duquesne, especially in the run game. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and 6 TDs, with three different RBs notching over 100 yards. FSU QB Jordan Travis can be an electrifying playmaker, even if he doesn’t throw for too many yards. The Noles beefed up their WR room with transfers like Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson (who isn’t guaranteed to play Sunday), so Travis will have his share of weaponry. FSU’s questionable o-line will have their work cut out for them against a strong LSU front.

FSU came into the season expected to have a good d-line, yet they only registered one sack and no pressures against Duquesne. Transfer DE Jared Verse had that sack and has a ton of potential to cause havoc, so don’t be shocked if you keep hearing his name. Strong d-line vs. questionable o-line should be a key battle no matter who has the ball. As for the secondary, it’ll be a rough adjustment from the quality of receivers in Week 0 to the quality in Week 1, we’ll see if they make it.

Prediction:

Florida State hasn’t beaten a non-conference Power 5 team since their 2017 win over Florida, but LSU’s undergone a lot of changes. This is a toss-up for me, I could see either team winning this game just because of the play at the line. Whoever keeps their QB upright and solidifies their run game will win this one.

The last time LSU played in the Superdome, it was a coronation of the greatest team in college football history. This may not be as epic a moment as that, but I still see LSU coming out with a win, albeit a close one. 27-23 LSU.