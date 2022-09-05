Maason Smith to Miss 2022 Season with ACL Tear

Everyone’s worst fear was confirmed Monday: budding superstar defensive tackle Maason Smith is done for the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s 24-23 loss to Florida State.

Smith went down in the first defensive series of the first quarter. He jumped up in celebration of a stop and his left knee buckled when he landed. Smith would be later seen on the sidelines in street clothes being supported by crutches and tears in his eyes.

LSU DT Maason Smith appeared to have suffered an injury after celebrating this play. pic.twitter.com/SJDBAoJUA5 — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

Smith was poised for a breakout second year as a Tiger after earning preseason All-SEC honors. Instead his sophomore campaign is over in essentially a blink of an eye.