Joe Foucha Facing Four-Game Academic Suspension

As if the 2022 season couldn’t get off to a bad enough start for the Tigers, they’ve got more academic casualties to deal with.

Fifth-year senior Joe Foucha, who transferred to the program from Arkansas in January, is facing a four-game academic suspension. Foucha, who did not dress Sunday night in LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State, is appealing and the suspension could be reduced.

Sources told The Advocate the suspension is due to some kind of issue from when Foucha transferred from Arkansas to LSU in January. How this issue is just now presenting itself nine months later is beyond me.

Foucha is not alone in facing academic issues with the NCAA. John Emery, who was deemed academically ineligible last season, had two more games tacked onto his suspension; Raydarious Jones will be ineligible for all of 2022.

If no change is made to Foucha’s suspension we won’t see him in the LSU secondary until October 1 when the Tigers travel to Auburn.