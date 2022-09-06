Link Gumbo: Give us a Minute

I loved opening up a Link Gumbo over the years reading this site. It kept me up to date with a consortium of topics revolving around LSU. It worked alongside Dandy Dan, and Delly, and the Athletic to satiate whatever I wanted to dive into that day. I hope we get to post this a little more consistently moving forward. Mainly weekdays and hopefully before the afternoon hits (but ideally before lunchtime). That’s the goal. I’m still learning a ton about the back end of this site, so give us some time to clean it up. Not everything will be 24 hours current, but hopefully it will be relevant.

And what is relevant is the tidal wave of reaction from Sunday. My cell phone died from all the texting, I’m sure y’alls lit up as well from friends, even Non LSU fans. It was a finish reminiscent of the 13 man on the field Tennessee/LSU game from years back. It was inauspicious, it was incredible, and it was everything you DON’T want to see from a special teams unit in one 60 minute game.

Let’s start with some Humor.

What it felt like watching the game:

What I pray the Film Study went like:

Ross Dellenger had an aftermath article focused on special teams. I will be honest, that might have been the absolute worst single game Special Teams performance I have seen in my LSU fandom. We have been spoiled with Special teams talent in all phases, let’s hope it regroups and fixes things quick. This article dives into Kelly admitting to what went wrong and acknowledging how much they need to fix:

Brian Kelly, LSU lose opener after shocking, game-ending play against FSU - Sports Illustrated

There was a massive difference in terms of offensive efficiency and staying on schedule when we decided to go tempo. Still have yet to hear a valid reason why it took so long, but some good snippets from our QB on what he saw, what he wanted to do, and how he felt once he got some rhythm. It feels like the game plan was to go tempo after we gained a first down, and we all know that did not go as planned. The Advocate dives deeper here:

Film review: Is tempo the solution for LSU’s offense after Florida State loss? | LSU | theadvocate.com

And finally, if you are gonna commiserate, at least let the smooth syllables from Brody Miller ease your mind. There was a lot to take in, and there was even more to read into the aftermath of the game. First game jitters with a brand new staff can usually cause some gaffs, but there were moments when it looked like everyone was playing and coaching their first game of football...in their careers. Brody covers some over arching themes, and tries to decipher which ones should cause true panic

LSU Week 1 thoughts: Jayden Daniels’ passing, Kayshon Boutte’s 2-catch night - The Athletic

That’s all for today