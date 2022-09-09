Link Gumbo: Home Opener Edition

Game Day Eve. We have Cartier utilizing Joe Burrow in their in store sales pitches. Jay Johnson continues to build a dream staff. Kim Mulkey screaming “Get up off of them Feet”. Holla if ya hear me. Saturday Down South is a pretty fun follow and this week they try to predict which Former SEC QB will have the best year in the NFL. And after a week of questions, the message is the same from BK and the players, “Trust the process”.

Cartier owes Joe Burrow for a Highly Profitable Quarterly Result in Sunglasses Sales

Jay Johnson may be building the best staff in all of baseball

Josh Simpson Named LSU Baseball’s Director of Operations - Sports Illustrated LSU Tigers News, Analysis and More.

Kim Mulkey is out to prove she’s the best recruiter in BR

“• LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is taking a play from the LSU football recruiting playbook, turning to social media to help persuade a top prospect to join the fold. Mulkey and the Tigers started a hashtag trend #ADR2BTR in a push to land the nation’s No. 1 post player, Aalyah Del Rosario (6-6) of Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn. Del Rosario has named a top four of LSU, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, and would be a huge addition to LSU’s 2023 class which already includes a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 overall player, Mikaylah Williams of Parkway High in Bossier City.”

That’s from Dandy Don. But I’m gonna be honest, I mainly posted this because I played HS basketball in TN and we would play Webb every year. And folks don’t believe me when I say their mascot is “the Feet”. They are the “Webb Feet”, it’s on their Gym Wall when you walk in, and they are PROUD of it.

SDS tries to predict who will be the best Former SEC QB in the NFL this year

SDS Mailbag: Most satisfying CFB taunt, best ex-SEC QB in NFL and Week 2 SEC upset alert (saturdaydownsouth.com)

Lo and behold! It ain’t Mac. It ain’t Tua. It is DEFINITELY not Jalen Hurts...wonder who it is???

Finally, BK and his players aren’t overreacting to Sunday, mimicking the right phrases:

LSU, Brian Kelly aren’t overreacting — it’s still all about the process - The Athletic

Can’t wait for tomorrow and Geaux Tigahs!