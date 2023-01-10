NFLSU 2022 Regular Season Recap

The time has come to close the book on the 2022 NFLSU regular season. Week 18 didn’t contain a ton of drama, outside of the miraculous recovery of Damar Hamlin, something every football fan is happy to see. Now let’s break down how the Tiger alumni did in Week 18, preview which of them will be playing for a trip to Super Bowl LVII a month from now and list the All-NFLSU Team.

Chiefs 31 at Raiders 13

Foster Moreau caught one pass for 10 yards and Neil Farrell Jr had one QB hit.

The Chiefs secured the 1 seed in the AFC so we won’t see them play next weekend, but they will have to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site if it’s against the Bills. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to come off IR at any point, but Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco have played so well in his absence his workload is certain to be lighter, sadly for us CEH fans.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Titans 16 at Jaguars 20

In this battle for the AFC South title, the boys from DUVAL emerged victorious. Arden Key had three tackles and K’Lavon Chaisson had one. Both were part of a Jags D-line that wreaked havoc all night. Kristian Fulton had five tackles and Racey McMath had one rush for four yards. The Jags will host the Chargers Saturday night.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Buccaneers 17 at Falcons 30

Russell Gage caught three passes for 15 yards and a TD, his fourth in the last five games. Devin White didn’t play most of the second half as the Bucs rested starters, but he did have two tackles and a fumble recovery. Leonard Fournette also barely played, just catching one pass for four yards.

They won the NFC South, but this is still the first time ever a Tom Brady team finished with a losing record. Shoulda stayed happily retired Tommy! Instead he and the Bucs will be hosting the Cowboys on Monday night.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Patriots 23 at Bills 35

It was an awesome scene to see Buffalo celebrate Damar Hamlin’s recovery. No play from Sunday was as cool as seeing the deafening roar when the team’s medical staff was honored pregame.

Our amazing medical and athletic training staff members were recognized pregame. Let’s hear it for these heroes!#ForDamar | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8zAZ4ilWq8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2023

The actual game was also super entertaining and featured Tre’Davious White’s first interception of the season!

Tre had four tackles to go along with that interception. Davon Godchaux had three tackles.

With the loss the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention. The Bills secured the two seed and will host the winner of the next game on our list.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Jets 6 at Dolphins 11

Who could have foreseen the Joe Flacco-Skylar Thompson QB duel being low-scoring?

Kwon Alexander had four tackles, Duke Riley had five(!) and Blake Ferguson had two(!!!). So yes, we get a third Ferguson Bowl this Sunday.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Ravens 16 at Bengals 27

The Bengals finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, but it wasn’t the best day for Joe Burrow. Joe went 25/42 for 215 yards and one TD. Not terrible numbers, but if you watched the game if felt like Cincy should’ve won by 30. Joe carved the Ravens up twice last year, but new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has coached them into two solid efforts against the Bengals this year. He’ll have to do it a third time as the Bengals will host the Ravens again Sunday night, but more on that later.

Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 86 yards and this awesome TD.

Patrick Queen had five tackles and a fumble recovery for a Ravens defense that has been playing their asses off this past month.

With the win, the Bengals have won consecutive division titles for the first time in franchise history. Whatever your football team was before Joe Burrow joined, it’s better with him.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Vikings 29 at Bears 13

Justin Jefferson played limited snaps with the NFC North title locked up. He caught four passes for 38 yards. In a minute we’ll get to his season totals, which are pretty good.

Patrick Peterson had two tackles and an interception. The 32-yeard-old Peterson finishes the regular season with five interceptions, good for second-most of his career and second in the entire NFL this year. Pretty cool! Danielle Hunter had two tackles as well. Vikings will host the Giants in the Wild Card Round Sunday afternoon.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Panthers 10 at Saints 7

This was a garbage football game that unfortunately had good plays by LSU players, so I have to acknowledge it. Tyrann Mathieu had a team-leading eight tackles and an interception. He finishes the year with three, a team-high. He also finished the year as the Saints’ second-leading tackler. Terrace Marshall Jr. caught two passes for 23 yards, but the last one was a 21-yarder that set the Panthers up for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Please don’t watch this game, it was awful.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Texans 32 at Colts 31

Like the last game these were too bad teams. Unlike the last game this was an incredible football game! But also unlike the last game, there are no LSU players to talk about.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Browns 14 at Steelers 28

Deion Jones had five tackles and Grant Delpit had two.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Chargers 28 at Broncos 31

Breiden Fehoko had five tackles. Despite the loss the Chargers secured the 5 seed and will journey to the other end of I-10 to face the Jaguars.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Giants 16 at Eagles 22

Cor’Dale Flott had three tackles and a pass breakup. The Eagles finished tied for the best record in the NFL, but are the lone playoff team without an LSU Tiger on the roster. It would be very funny for everyone if they just signed Odell Beckham for shits and giggles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cardinals 13 at 49ers 38

Ty Davis-Price had eight carries for 27 yards. The 49ers really did play four RBs Sunday. Sure! They secured the NFC’s 2 seed and will kick off the Playoffs against the divisional rival Seahawks Saturday afternoon.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Rams 16 at Seahawks 19 (OT)

Al Woods played but did not record a stat. He and Damien Lewis will be representing LSU for a Seahawks team that snuck into the playoffs thank to a surprising result we’ll get to in a bit.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Cowboys 6 at Commanders 26

Damone Clark had three tackles. Not sure what happened to Dallas in this game, but this result didn’t matter due to the Eagles win. This loss didn’t do anything except plant doubt that Dallas will pull off the most predictable playoff upset in some time Monday night.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Lions 20 at Packers 16

DJ Chark only caught three passes for 14 yards, but two of them were 4th downs, including the 4th and 1 to ice the game and keep the rival Packers out of the playoffs. While they would have liked to make the playoffs, that’s gotta feel good. This was also possibly the last NFL game for veteran Michael Brockers, who has been a healthy scratch for late in the season, but was was still a veteran leader in that locker room.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

WILD CARD MATCHUPS

With every playoff game being in prime and (almost) every team featuring some LSU players, let’s preview each game so you know which ones to tune in for. All times are central obivously.

(7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers

When: 3:30 on FOX

Players: G Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TDP is unlikely to get heavy carries as RB4 in a playoff game, but Lewis and Woods are mainstays in the trenches for Seattle. You’re guaranteed some action.

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars

When: 7:15 on NBC/Peacock

Players: DE Arden Key, DT Breiden Fehoko, OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

All three guys are rotational pieces with Key likely to get the most action, but Fehoko’s numbers have been going up.

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills

When: 12:00 on CBS/Paramount+

Players: CB Tre’Davious White, LB Duke Riley, LS Reid Ferguson, LS Blake Ferguson

It’s the Ferguson Bowl. You know what you’re here for.

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings

When: 3:40 on FOX

Players: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Danielle Hunter, G Ed Ingram, CB Cor’Dale Flott

While the Bucs have a case, I’d still say the Vikings are the official NFC team for LSU fans. If you’re just watching the playoffs for LSU action, their games are must-watch, not questions asked.

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals

When: 7:15 on NBC/Peacock

Players: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, LB Patrick Queen

It sucks La’el Collins is done for the season, but come on. I know y’all are all watching the Bengals.

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

When: 7:15 on ABC/ESPN

Players: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, WR Russell Gage, LB Damone Clark, LB Jabril Cox

This will probably be a good game, but it feels like we’re all kinda tired of hearing about these two teams don’t ya think? Well at the very least it’ll be fun to see a new segment of the Fournette-Micah Parsons beef.

2022 All-NFLSU Team

Time to break down the All-NFLSU team! Some of these were technicalities, like Ethan Pocic getting the nod at center over Lloyd Cushenberry III even though Pocic split time between guard and center because Cush was injured the second half of the year. Also only one LSU player returned a kickoff all season... it was Stephen Sullivan for five yards. So he gets it! Sorry but rules are rules.

OFFENSE

QB: Joe Burrow (CIN)

RB: Leonard Fournette (TB)

WR: Justin Jefferson (MIN), Ja’Marr Chase (CIN), Russell Gage (TB)

TE: Foster Moreau (LV)

OT: La’el Collins (CIN), Saahdiq Charles (WAS)

G: Damien Lewis (SEA), Ed Ingram (MIN)

C: Ethan Pocic (CLE)

DEFENSE

EDGE: Danielle Hunter (MIN), Arden Key (JAX)

INT: Al Woods (SEA), Davon Godchaux (NE)

LB: Devin White (TB), Patrick Queen (BAL), Kwon Alexander (NYJ)

CB: Patrick Peterson (MIN), Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU)

S: Tyrann Mathieu (NO), Grant Delpit (CLE)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Cade York (CLE)

P: nobody :(

KR: Stephen Sullivan (CAR)

PR: Jarvis Landry (NO)

Special Teamer: Racey McMath (TEN)

LS: Reid Ferguson (BUF)