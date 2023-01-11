Walker Howard Entering Transfer Portal

Well this was certainly an unpleasant surprise.

Wednesday evening it was reported that redshirt freshman quarterback Walker Howard would be entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Mike Scarborough of TigerBait.com had it first.

Walker was about as highly touted a quarterback as they got in the 2022 cycle. Howard was the No. 5 quarterback in the country, and No. 34 player overall. TCU and Florida appear to be the teams to beat for Howard. Howard only appeared in two games this past season—Southern and Purdue—and completed two of four passes for seven yards.

To say I’m surprised is an understatement. Everyone, and I mean everyone, had Walker Howard as QB1 for the Tigers by 2023 at the earliest and certainly no later than 2024. I mean Howard’s not just a Louisiana kid, he’s the son of a former LSU quarterback. Now we just have to scrap that plan and move on.

The challenge now for Brian Kelly and staff is going to be making sure they keep both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier on the roster no matter what. LSU cannot be in another 2018 situation where they only have two scholarship quarterbacks (Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan then, one of Daniels/Nuss and true freshman Rickie Collins now) on the roster.