NFLSU: Justin Jefferson Named First-Team All-Pro

The 2022 NFL season continues to be the year of Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson was voted to the 2022 AP’s first-team All-Pro team and was an unanimous selection across all 50 panelists who vote. Jefferson has been a second-team selection in each of the past two seasons, but this year he finally made his first first-team.

Jefferson was at or near the top of basically every single receiving category the NFL has. Jefferson led the league in catches (128), yards (1,809), 20+ yard receptions (28), receiving first downs (80), and targets (184). But he was “only” tied for fifth with eight receiving touchdowns. What a slacker!

Being a Minnesota Viking receiver means following in some pretty impressive footsteps and through three seasons Jefferson is more than holding his own. Jefferson joins Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss as the only Viking receivers to be unanimous All-Pro selections. Jefferson now also holds the record for most receiving yards by a player through their first three seasons in NFL history with 4,825.

This likely won’t be the last time we dedicate a post specifically celebrating Jefferson’s accomplishments. In addition to making the All-Pro team and being voted to the Pro Bowl, Jefferson is the favorite to be voted the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. That will be announced on Thursday night, February 9.

Jefferson will make his NFL postseason debut Sunday afternoon as the Vikings host the Giants at 3:30 on FOX. Hopefully Jefferson’s NFL postseason debut goes just as well as his CFP debut.