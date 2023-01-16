Tigers Improve to 18-0 on Seimone Augustus Statue Unveiling Day

LSU improved its best start in program history to 18-0 as the Tigers easily dispatched of Auburn 84-54.

I’m running out of ways to describe Angel Reese. The sophomore had yet another double-double going for 23 points and 15 rebounds. She is one away from tying Sylvia Fowles record for most consecutive games with a double-double.

But the story of Sunday wasn’t what happened on the court, it’s what happened prior to tipoff. LSU legend Seimone Augustus had her statue unveiled making her the first female athlete in school history to achieve such a distinction.

“I hope I’ve made you all proud,” Augustus said. “To my Baton Rouge family, my LSU family, my Louisiana family, I love you.”

Baton Rouge showed out for @seimoneaugustus!



A day filled with special memories pic.twitter.com/dFgLa2tUBg — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 16, 2023

Augustus is the greatest women’s basketball player in program history and maybe the greatest athlete LSU’s produced in any sport. Check out her resumé:

First female athlete to receive a statue in LSU history

#33 retired by LSU

2x National Player of the Year (2005 & 2006)

#1 overall draft pick by the Minnesota Lynx

2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year

8x WNBA All-Star

4x WNBA Champion

2011 WNBA Finals MVP

3x Olympic Gold Medalist (2008, 2012, 2016)

W25 selection (Named of the 25 greatest WNBA players in celebration of the league’s 25th anniversary)

Congrats, Seimone.