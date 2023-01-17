NFLSU Wild Card Weekend Recap

Year 3 of the NFL’s “Super” Wild Card Weekend showed us the potential of the expanded field with a handful of really exciting games. Unfortunately a good bit of our beloved Tigers are going home, but some are moving on. Let’s recap the action!

Seahawks 23 at 49ers 41

Al Woods had one tackle. Damien Lewis played every snap.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Chargers 30 at Jaguars 31

What a wild ass game. Breiden Fehoko had three tackles, while Arden Key and K’LAvon Chaisson each had one. Key was also credited with a pass breakup, but it was actually a Justin Herbert pass that doinked off his helmet. Had Key’s head not been in the way it would have almost certainly been a Charger touchdown that may have put this miraculous comeback out of reach. Good job having a big head Arden!

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Dolphins 31 at Bills 34

Will the Bills ever play a normal football game? I wouldn’t bet on it. Tre’Davious White and Duke Riley each had two tackles with White also having two pass breakups. All three Ferguson Bowls this year ended up being extremely close thrillers that came down to the end. Fun rivalry!

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Giants 31 at Vikings 24

And just like that, NFLSU’s NFC representative is one and done. If you’ve paid attention to the entire history of the Minnesota Vikings, this is far from the biggest surprise, but still a bummer. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 47 yards and almost had an opening drive TD, but replay review overturned it. Danielle Hunter had four tackles and a sack, while Patrick Peterson had five tackles. Cor’Dale Floot had one pass breakup.

If you’re disappointed we won’t get a Vikings-Bengals matchup, fret not because they will meet in the 2023 regular season in Cincinnati. Hopefully the league makes it a Monday Night game like that first OBJ-Jarvis Landry meeting in 2015.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Ravens 17 at Bengals 24

AFC North playoff football was predictably ugly and scrappy. Joe Burrow went 23/32 for 209 yards and two TDs, one on the ground. Good numbers on paper, but still mostly held in check by the Ravens defense. Joe was down three starting offensive linemen in the second half, resulting in the Bengals looking kinda like they did Joe’s rookie year at some points. Hopefully they get healthy before next Sunday!

Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 84 yards and one TD, all game highs.

Patrick Queen had six tackles for the Ravens. With the win, Joe Burrow is now has the most postseason wins of any quarterback in Bengals history. He is now the greatest playoff quarterback in Athens High School, LSU and now the Cincinnati Bengals. Still waiting for him to throw seven touchdowns in the first half of an NFL playoff game though.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Cowboys 31 at Buccaneers 14

Look I enjoy watching Tom Brady’s downfall just as much as the next guy, but this was a tough game for LSU fans. Damone Clark didn’t get any snaps, Leonard Fournette only had 17 total yards and Devin White only had five tackles. It was a horrible end to the night as Russell Gage (who caught two passes for 10 yards) was stretchered off with a serious neck injury with the game essentially over. Thankfully, the Bucs announced this morning Gage has movement in all his extremities. Let’s keep him in our thoughts as he continues to recover.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

DIVISIONAL MATCHUPS

(4) Jaguars at (1) Chiefs

When: Saturday, 3:30 on NBC

Players: DE Arden Key, DE K’Lavon Chaisson, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (?)

Unsure if Clyde will make his return this week, but even if he does I wouldn’t expect a ton of LSU fireworks in this one.

(6) Giants at (1) Eagles

When: Saturday, 7:15 on FOX

Players: CB Cor’Dale Flott

The Eagles will not get away with this. They may survive this week, but it won’t last.

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills

When: Sunday, 2:00 on CBS

Players: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson

All of us are gonna watch this, we don’t need to kid ourselves.

(5) Cowboys at (2) 49ers

Players: LB Damone Clark, LB Jabril Cox, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

If Damone doesn’t crack the lineup again I wouldn't expect action here.