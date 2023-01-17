Tigers Up to No. 3 in AP Poll

If it wasn’t official already now it cannot be denied: LSU is a women’s basketball school once again.

The Tigers (18-0, 6-0) checked in at No. 3 in this week’s AP Poll. It’s the highest ranking for the program since the 2005-2006 season. LSU is one of three undefeated teams remaining in the country, along with #1 South Carolina and #2 Ohio State.

Kim Mulkey told us that getting LSU back to the top wouldn’t happen overnight. Well through a year and a half of the Mulkey era, LSU’s seems to have regained its place amongst women’s college basketball elites. Mulkey’s been the LSU head coach for 50 games and LSU is 44-6 and 19-3 in conference.

But it’s not just Mulkey’s coaching. Players play after all, and there may not be a better player in the country than Angel Reese. Reese is averaging 23 points and 15 rebounds and has recorded a double-double in all 18 games LSU has played this season. Reese is one double-double away from tying Sylvia Fowles program record of 19 consecutive games with a double-double.

Do you have February 12 circled on your calendar? You might, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. But if you haven’t already make sure you do because on that day LSU’s going to travel to South Carolina and there’s a very real chance both teams could be 23-0 going into that game. LSU still has games against Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas A&M but if they get through that unscathed they’ll get their shot at the defending national champion Gamecocks in their place with a chance at #1 in the nation on the line.