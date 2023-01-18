Tigers Ranked Preseason #1 By D1 Baseball

For the first time in the 9-year existence of the D1 Baseball preseason Top 25 poll, LSU finds itself sitting at #1.

There’s approximately nine billion different college baseball polls, and LSU’s found themselves at No. 1 for at least three: today’s poll from D1 Baseball, as well as the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls.

Last year LSU, of course, didn’t go as deep into the postseason as we expect around these parts. The Tigers flamed out in the Hattiesburg Regional, getting eliminated by the hosting Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the regional’s deciding game. But Jay Johnson and his staff worked the portal like crazy—No. 1 ranked transfer class—held on to a respectable amount of its No. 1 recruiting class and now the Tigers are looking like one of the very best teams in the nation.

The SEC’s the toughest baseball conference in America and has four teams ranked in the top five, seven in the top 10, and nine in the top 25. If you wanna be the best you gotta beat the best, and LSU will certainly have numerous chances to prove themselves.

The Tigers are headlined by Dylan Crews, who was named D1 Baseball’s preseason player of the year. Crews is quite good at baseball in case you’ve forgotten and is expected to go in the top-five of this June’s MLB Draft if not first overall.

First pitch is t-minus 30 days away. The Tigers will open the 2023 season at The Box and host Western Michigan.

The D1 Baseball preseason top-25 poll is as follows: