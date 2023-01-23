NFLSU Divisional Round Recap

The 2023 Divisional Round did not feature the thrilling finishes of last year, but it did feature two historically great LSU Tigers solidifying their places among the NFL’s elite! Let’s recap the action.

Jaguars 20 at Chiefs 27

Though he only made one tackle, Arden Key was responsible for maybe the most impactful play of the playoffs when he accidentally landed on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle. Mahomes was clearly in pain and his health will be a major storyline to watch ahead of next week’s AFC Championship Game. K’Lavon Chaisson had two tackles as well.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Giants 7 at Eagles 38

Cor’Dale Flott did not record a statistic, but was still an integral part of this surprising turnaround season for the Giants. The Tiger-less Eagles continue their march to the Super Bowl. They remain the only obstacle to our glory.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Bengals 27 at Bills 10

The Cincinnati Bengals had five playoff wins in the 52 season before they drafted Joe Burrow. They have now doubled that number. Joe went 23-36 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase caught five passes for 61 yards and a TD.

They very nearly had another TD right before halftime, but the NFL’s galaxy brain catch rules nullified it. Tre’Davious White had four tackles, but did commit two pass interference penalties that led to Bengals first and goals. One was questionable, however. He never looked himself and hopefully next season once he’s fully recovered from the torn ACL he’ll be back at his All-Pro form.

As much as we want to heap our love onto Joe and Ja’Marr, it was the Bengals defense that played phenomenally in this game. If Mahomes is still hurt and this Cincy defense comes to play again next week, we could be looking at a second straight Super Bowl for LSU fans’ official bandwagon NFL franchise.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Cowboys 12 at 49ers 19

Damone Clark once again only played special teams and even though he didn’t record a tackle, he did recover a fumble that was forced by one-time Tiger Kelvin Joseph. Since Jabril Cox and Ty Davis-Price didn’t get snaps, that one play featured all the LSU action. We’ll take what we can get!

NFLSU Score: 2/10