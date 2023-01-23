Tigers Slip from 3 to 4 in AP Poll

LSU (19-0, 7-0) remained in the top-5 of this week’s AP Poll but dropped from No. 3 to No. 4.

The Tigers had their hands full Thursday night against Arkansas, squeaking by with a 79-76 win over the Hogs and I guess that warranted being punished one (1) spot in the poll by the voters.

LSU is still one of three remaining undefeated teams left in America along with #1 South Carolina and #2 Ohio State. Stanford (19-2) leapfrogged LSU into the #3 spot.

Frankly I don’t really care where LSU sits in some poll in late January. This is a women’s basketball school once again and, I don’t know about you, but my eyes are on March and seeing how far these Tigers can go once the Tournament starts.

If the Tigers did take offense to being slighted in the polls they’ll have a chance tonight to send a message as LSU travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama (6:00 P.M., SEC Network).

This week’s AP Poll is as follows: