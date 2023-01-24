Tigers to Open 2027 Season Against Houston in NRG Stadium

We’re one step closer to the football season—check that the 2027 football season—as LSU confirmed they’ll be playing Houston in the 2027 opener. The game will be played at NRG Stadium because God forbid teams play a true home-and-home. The game will be played Labor Day weekend 2027 so either September 4 or 5.

“The city of Houston and the entire area of southeast Texas continues to be vital to the success of LSU, not only our football program, but the entire university,” Brian Kelly said. “With more LSU alumni in that region than any other location outside of the state of Louisiana, it’s important that we have a strong presence in this area and this season-opening matchup will certainly enhance and strengthen the LSU brand in the state of Texas.”

LSU’s made themselves a regular at NRG Stadium in recent years. The Tigers opened the 2014 season against Wisconsin and was scheduled to play BYU in the 2016 opener before flooding in the Houston area forced the game to be moved to New Orleans. LSU’s also played in two Texas Bowls at NRG: 2015 against Texas Tech and whatever the hell the 2021 game against Kansas State was.

Houston will still have that new Power 5 smell as the Cougars are making the jump up to the Big 12 this upcoming fall. LSU is 2-1 against Houston beating the Cougars 28-13 in 2000, 35-34 in 1996, and lost 20-7 in 1999.

LSU I’m begging you if you want to play Houston that’s fine. Go for it! But please just give us a true home-and-home because personally I can’t get excited about playing yet another season opening game in another NFL stadium.