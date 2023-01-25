NFLSU: Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson Named NFL MVP Finalists

As the football season draws to a close, the NFL announced finalists for its league awards and two of LSU’s very best products have a chance to take home some serious hardware.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were named two of the five finalists for league MVP. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts are the other finalists.

The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP.



: #NFLHonors -- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/7YOkys5edJ — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

Jefferson was also named a finalist for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year along with Hurts, Mahomes, and Miami’s Tyreek Hill.

While Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win league MVP, Burrow and Jefferson are certainly worthy of being finalists.

Burrow’s had another stellar season ranking third in the NFL in touchdowns (35) and fifth in yards (4,475), attempts (606), and completions (414). Burrow’s led Cincy to back-to-back AFC North division titles and hopefully come Sunday he’ll lead the Bengals to their second straight AFC Championship (@ Kansas City, 5:30 P.M., CBS). Including playoffs, the Bengals have won 10 straight games. An 11th would put them in the Super Bowl and a 12th would deliver Cincinnati’s first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

It’s a shame the league MVP is essentially a quarterback-only award because there may not have been a better football player in the NFL besides Jefferson. Jefferson led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) which were also Viking single-season franchise records. Only one non-quarterback has won MVP since 2012 so hopefully the voters will make it up to him with the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, February 9 at 8:00 P.M. NBC will broadcast the NFL Honors Ceremony.