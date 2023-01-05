NFLSU Week 17 Recap

Week 17 of the NFL season was one of the worst things we’ve experienced as football fans. Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night was agonizing to watch and still gut-wrenching to think about. While I will go through the other 15 games and talk about stats and numbers, all of it is overshadowed by Hamlin, and our thoughts are with him.

Cowboys 27 at Titans 13

Racey McMath caught one pass for 39 yards. Damone Clark had five tackles and Jabril Cox had two.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Saints 20 at Eagles 10

Tyrann Mathieu had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cardinals 19 at Falcons 20

Nothing here.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Broncos 24 at Chiefs 27

Still nothing.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Bears 10 at Lions 41

DJ Chark caught two passes for 56 yards. Don’t look now but the once 1-6 Lions can make the playoffs with a win and some help.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Dolphins 21 at Patriots 23

Davon Godchaux had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Colts 10 at Giants 38

Cor’Dale Flott played but did not record a statistic.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Panthers 24 at Buccaneers 30

Finally some action! Leonard Fournette ran 10 times for 28 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards. Tom Brady threw the ball 45 times which is why they didn’t rely on Fournette much. Russell Gage caught three passes for 33 yards. Devin White had seven tackles and recovered what was essentially a game-sealing fumble. Terrace Marshall Jr. caught two passes for 15 yards.

The Bucs emerged champions of the dogshit NFC South, so the NFLSU representation in the playoffs will be strong.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Browns 24 at Commanders 10

A week after his second interception of the season, Grant Delpit had TWO in this game to go along with seven tackles. Deion Jones had four tackles and Greedy Williams had one.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Jaguars 31 at Texans 3

Do you hear that sound? It’s the sound of the K’Lavon Chaisson Renaissance on the horizon. Four tackles and his first sack of the season. Arden Key had two tackles as well.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

49ers 37 at Raiders 34 (OT)

Foster Moreau caught three passes for 55 yards. Ty Davis-Price carried the ball one time for five yards.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Jets 6 at Seahawks 23

Kwon Alexander had three tackles, Al Woods had two.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Rams 10 at Chargers 31

Breiden Fehoko and Will Clapp played, but did not record any stats for the superior Los Angeles team.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Vikings 17 at Packers 41

Pour one out for the Justin Jefferson MVP Campaign. Only one catch for 15 yards in what was essentially a showcase game against his team’s biggest rival. Obviously he still has a chance to show off in the playoffs, which people will remember more, but this was a bummer. Patrick Peterson had six tackles and Danielle Hunter had one.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Steelers 16 at Ravens 13

Patrick Queen had six tackles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bills 3 at Bengals 7

At the time of writing we do not know the status of this game. If it’s outright cancelled, I don’t know if the stats will count. Joe Burrow came out on fire going 4-4 for 52 yards and TD. If those numbers hold it means Burrow has broken his own Bengals record for TD passes in a season, but we simply do not know right now what will happen with this game. All we can do is pray for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. If you would like to put your well wishes toward something tangible, you can donate to Damar’s toy drive, which is linked below.