Link Gumbo: Stetty Betty

Stetson Tayshaun Bennett the IVth.

This dude started out easy to love. Former Walk On. Took his talents to JUCO to see if he could land somewhere else. Then became the Prodigal Walk On. The Mailman. I can credit him, he has grown. When he was the option rolled out to take on 2020 Bama I knew the Dawgs were shot. They stayed on the porch that night. What pumped some air into his sails was beating out JT Daniels. We could not cast a 90s sitcom QB Battle episode any better than split haired JT pretty boying his was to the bench and that old rascal Stetty just winning the team and the live studio audience over.

He made some clutch throws in that Natty. He also looked completely useless in the SEC championship game just 4 weeks prior. And that is his story. At any moment the shoe can drop. He is surrounded with enough talent that normally when that shoe falls it really doesn’t matter. But he can still wreck the perfect season they have going right now. It won’t even take multiple turnovers. Just bad throws/off throws/bad timing at the wrong time.

Buck Belue made a killing off the reputation as the starting QB for UGAs sole natty prior to last year. If Stetson comes home with two, it will not matter that he will not get drafted, that dude won’t have to pay for any meals/drinks in perpetuity in the state of Georgia. It would not shock me that he is offered a membership to Augusta if they win Monday night.

Good luck my little Chihuahua, may you sleep tight on top of the labors of mastiffs.

How to build a program that can win Natties with QBs like SBIV over the helm

No real secret. Get SuperNova talent at all levels and keep stacking it

“Ironically enough, Riley’s class at USC is ranked No. 15 overall and includes (for now) only four top-100 players. Yes, Riley signed two of the top five players in the country in five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos (Calif.) High and five-star receiver Zachariah Branch of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. But he also left a lot to be desired, especially on the line of scrimmage. USC is going to be an offensive monster because Riley has unquestionably proven he can do that, but his recruiting classes don’t leave much hope for the Trojans fixing the defense. There are currently two blue-chippers on defense — not nearly enough for the progress that needs to be made at USC. I will admit that I thought Riley was going to come to USC and immediately sign a star-studded recruiting class in his first cycle. He didn’t do that.”

But I really wanted to point that out. I am ecstatic with the overall rounding out of talent at multiple positions in terms of the LSU haul. As well as the additions in the portal and the retention of 5 star talent. We have spots to fill, but the dimensions of the house are much easier to see now than they were 12 months ago.

Get Ready. GEEEEEEEEETTTTT ready

“As things stand now, how would you rank the top 5 QBs in the SEC next year?

here’s how I’d rank the top 5 QBs in the SEC next year:

Jayden Daniels, LSU KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Will Rogers, Mississippi State Devin Leary, Kentucky Joe Milton III, Tennessee”

Discuss