History! Tigers Improve to School Best 16-0 Start

It hasn’t even been two full seasons but Kim Mulkey’s taking the LSU women’s basketball programs to historic new heights.

The Tigers beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena 67-48 Sunday afternoon improving LSU’s record to 16-0. That is now the program record for best start in school history and LSU would likely be 17-0 if December 11th’s game against New Orleans wasn’t cancelled.

The Tigers were in total control and even limited the Cats to just five points in the second quarter. LSU held a 31-17 advantage at halftime and upped that to 54-27 going into the fourth. The only reason LSU “only” won by 19 was because Kentucky outscored the Tigers 21-13 in the fourth but by that point it was game over.

Angel Reese continues to grab double-doubles on any day that ends in Y as the sophomore went for 26 points and 13 rebounds. Appreciate her while we have her, y’all. Freshman phenom Flau’jae Johnson also had 26 points.

While LSU was dominant they weren’t perfect. The Tigers turned the ball over 25 times (though to their credit they forced 25 turnovers as well). LSU can get away with 25 turnovers on the road against an 8-8 Kentucky team; but if the Tigers turn it over 25 times at South Carolina on February 12 the defending national champion Gamecocks won’t be nearly as forgiving.

LSU will have the next three days off before hitting the road again and take on Mizzou in CoMo Thursday night. Tip off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M.