2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Openthread: #1 Georgia vs. #3 TCU, 6:30 P.M., ESPN

Gather round brothers and sisters for tonight is a bittersweet night.

It’s the 2023 CFP National Championship and the last night of college football until Week 0 rolls around in August. In one corner we’ve got the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs looking to go back-to-back and really ascend into the upper echelon of college football lore.

In the other we’ve got little ole TCU, a team that, should they win, might be the unlikeliest champ...ever? I’m not the historian Poseur is but I can’t remember a team coming out of nowhere to reach the title game. I mean TCU was picked 7th in their own conference.

My heart says Frogs but my head says Dawgs. I’m not a pull for the conference no matter what type of guy. How does it serve me, an LSU fan/alum, if Georgia goes back-to-back? It doesn’t! I’m always going to pull for the underdog so Geaux Freauxgs in my opinion.