NFLSU Week 5 Recap

Just like the current LSU football team, the Tiger alumni in the NFL put up performances that made us happy. Let’s break down all the Week 5 action.

Bears 40 at Commanders 20

Saahdiq Charles played every snap. I promise the good stuff is coming.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Jaguars 25 at Bills 20 (in London)

K’Lavon Chaisson had one tackle. For real, good stuff is coming, I promise.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Texans 19 at Falcons 21

Austin Deculus played five snaps on special teams. Please, seriously, just wait a little bit longer.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Saints 34 at Patriots 0

Okay NOW here’s the good stuff. As cool as it’s been to have Tyrann Mathieu back in Louisiana, he still had yet to do the thing he’s had an incredible knack for doing his entire career: scoring touchdowns. That changed Sunday.

Off an Alabama QB no less! Is there anything cooler than a New Orleans native and LSU Tiger scoring a touchdown for the Saints? How about TWO New Orleans natives and LSU Tigers scoring touchdowns for the Saints!

Six for @fhmoreau!



Foster overcame cancer in the offseason, made the Saints roster, and just got his first TD for the team during #CrucialCatch.

On the New England side Davon Godchaux had five tackles and Jalen Mills had one.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Titans 16 at Colts 23

Arden Key had two tackles while Kristian Fulton had seven with a pass breakup.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Ravens 10 at Steelers 17

I made a glaring omission in last week’s recap. An LSU Football LEGEND was brought out of retirement to return to action. That’s right, BRAD WING IS BACK!

This man had not punted in the NFL since 2017! But he was called upon and delivered.

In an ugly, defensive game Wing punted six times for an average of 43 yards with two punts downed inside the 20. Kwon Alexander and Patrick Queen were tackling machines with six and seven, respectively. Alexander had a sack while Queen was credited with half of one.

The shitty news is that Odell Beckham Jr. left with yet another injury. At this point any production out of him this year would be welcome news.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Panthers 24 at Lions 42

DJ Chark caught three passes for 42 yards and a TD. Donte Jackson, Deion Jones and Terrace Marshall Jr. all didn’t play. Marshall in particular is odd after he caught a career high nine passes last week.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Giants 16 at Dolphins 31

Pass.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Bengals 34 at Cardinals 20

The NFL news all LSU fans have been waiting for: BJ Ojulari had one tackle.

Okay just kidding, here we go:

YEAH BABY THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! JOE BURROW AND JA’MARR CHASE ARE BACK! THEY’RE ONLY ONE GAME OUT OF FIRST IN THE AFC NORTH! THE NFL IS FUCKED AGAIN!

TOUCHDOWN NUMBER ONE:

Always Open



That's 9 to 1 Connection

FOX pic.twitter.com/yr67lQqgiI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2023

TOUCHDOWN NUMBER TWO:

TOUCHDOWN NUMBER THREE:

Still Open

FOX

pic.twitter.com/VHV1ilXdYJ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2023

We shouldn’t be surprised Joe Burrow overcame an injury to ball out in this game because it’s his second time playing in State Farm Stadium. The first time was this:

Burrow finished with a line of 36/46 for 317 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT that’s not his fault, the receiver slipped. Ja’Marr was absolutely nuclear, catching 15 passes for 192 yards and the 3 TDs you just saw.

Sure the Arizona Cardinals might not be good, but they’ve played some very good teams tough, so this is very encouraging from the Bengals. Joe looks like Joe again and it’s impossible to not enjoy watching that, especially when it’s No. 1 catching them all.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Eagles 23 at Rams 14

Eli Ricks had two tackles. They don’t get credit for that.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Jets 31 at Broncos 21

Al Woods had one tackle, but also forced a Russell Wilson intentional grounding in the end zone to score a safety. That’s winning football! Lloyd Cushenberry is still there.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Chiefs 27 at Vikinga 20

Despite all the NFLSU action around the league it was a bummer day for Justin Jefferson. Only three catches for 28 yards and he left with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Danielle Hunter had two tackles and a sack. Jaquelin Roy and Jay Ward played some snaps as well. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran three times for four yards.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Cowboys 10 at 49ers 42

Damone Clark had nine tackles. The 49ers had this game in hand by the fourth quarter, so you know what that means? TYRION DAVIS-PRICE GARBAGE TIME CARRIES! SIX RUNS FOR 21 YARDS! EVERYTHING IS COMING UP NFLSU THIS WEEK LET’S FUCKING GO!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Packers 13 at Raiders 17

Okay maybe not EVERYTHING is coming up NFLSU this week.

NFLSU Score: 0/10