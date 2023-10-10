LSU vs. Army to Kickoff at 6:30 P.M.

Times and networks for next weekends games were announced by the SEC Monday, and LSU’s game against Army will officially kickoff at 6:30 and be carried on SEC Network.

LSU has only played Army once way back in 1931 and the Black Knights won 20-0.

Week 8 only has four conference matchups. CBS will be in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee-Alabama, while ESPN will head to The Plains for Ole Miss-Auburn. Times and networks for next weekend are below:

11 a.m. CT – Mississippi State at Arkansas, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Army at LSU, SEC Network