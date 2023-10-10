LSU Moves Up to 22 in Week 7 AP Poll

LSU’s (4-2, 3-1) reward for rallying to beat Missouri was a one (1) spot jump in this week’s AP Poll. The Tigers moved up from 23rd to 22nd.

Missouri tumbled out of the AP Poll but they’re getting the most votes amongst all unranked teams. Speaking of tumbles, Kentucky dropped four spots after getting blasted by Georgia 51-13.

Georgia kept control of No. 1 in the poll, Michigan’s still at No. 2, but Ohio State is now up to 3 after Texas got knocked off by Oklahoma in Red River. Texas is down to No. 9, while Oklahoma jumped up to No. 5.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows: