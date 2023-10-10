 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LSU Moves Up to 22 in Week 7 AP Poll

Just keep winning

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s (4-2, 3-1) reward for rallying to beat Missouri was a one (1) spot jump in this week’s AP Poll. The Tigers moved up from 23rd to 22nd.

Missouri tumbled out of the AP Poll but they’re getting the most votes amongst all unranked teams. Speaking of tumbles, Kentucky dropped four spots after getting blasted by Georgia 51-13.

Georgia kept control of No. 1 in the poll, Michigan’s still at No. 2, but Ohio State is now up to 3 after Texas got knocked off by Oklahoma in Red River. Texas is down to No. 9, while Oklahoma jumped up to No. 5.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. Texas
  10. USC
  11. Alabama
  12. North Carolina
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Louisville
  15. Oregon State
  16. Utah
  17. Duke
  18. UCLA
  19. Washington State
  20. Tennessee
  21. Notre Dame
  22. LSU
  23. Kansas
  24. Kentucky
  25. Miami

