Link Gumbo: O Line’s time to shine

I think the offensive line is fantastic this year. It is playing at Joe Moore levels and deserves some praise halfway through the season.

Jayden getting better with the deep ball? O Line helped with that. Diggs being considered one of the best transfer gets in the country? O Line helped with that. Being able to be a WR focused offense? O Line gave us time in the pocket for that. Quarterback jumping into Heisman contention? Buy that O Line some steaks.

This is mainly giving them flowers and praise prior to the biggest test they will have so far this year. FSU had more talent across the board, but this is the game that we need to keep our QB clean and our running backs moving forward.

I know they have it in them, they have been stellar all year.

I told y’all!

Still plenty of season left but let’s enjoy an LSU QB staying in this discussion

Give this man some time and he will drop it in a bucket

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels said one major focus he had this offseason was pushing the ball downfield.



At the midway point of the season, there’s no QB grading out higher. https://t.co/7AA0Zrvcag — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 11, 2023

This is not Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers on 20+ yard throws this season:



11 Receptions (1st)

362 Yards (1st)

97.3 Receiving Grade (1st) pic.twitter.com/ZijroerGVd — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 12, 2023

If I am a 5 star plus does that improve my credit score?: