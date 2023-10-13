Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Auburn

The LSU Tigers survived and even covered vs Missouri and now have a chance in the SEC, albeit small. This week they face a very game Auburn side who will also want to win.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 1-2 record again last week as we look to get better this week.

2023 Record, 9-9.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 OVER 60% on Third Down Conversions

I expect a strong offense and we can accomplish this simply by staying by season averages. If Daniels can limit the amount of 3rd downs and be as dynamic as he is, as he is now fully healthy, then we like this one here.

To do that, we could see a variety of route running and expect some more mesh concepts given Auburn’s exotic packages. They succeeded to a degree vs Georgia and LSU need to be ready for it.

2 Game Total OVER 60.5

Let’s change it up after two weeks of betting (and losing) going with the under, we have pivoted and now want points, points and more points. The line is manageable and we could hit this in the early fourth quarter if trends stand.

The odds are standard, but with -110 over at DKSB we can get a nice wina nd cheer for points instead of sweating an under.

3 Brian Thomas Jr OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards

Expect a field day in this game. Daniels will need to air it out early and often and if we get similar play to last week this borders on a lock. A favorite target and a YAC monster, we like Thomas to hit here as he has in just about every game.

I like this bet to hit. (This is our PrizePicks Play, Use Code: PR-FLCK5IA to get a 100% Match.)

Final score prediction: LSU 38-31 Auburn

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!