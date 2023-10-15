Ending on a Strong Note: LSU defeats Auburn in a 48-18 blowout victory in the last annual meeting

No. 20 LSU defeated Auburn 48-18 in the last annual meeting between longtime SEC rivals.

LSU (5-2, 4-1 SEC) outgained Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC) 563 to 293 yards. It is the first time in school history that LSU gained at least 500 yards or more.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 20 of his 27 pass attempts for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Kyren Lacy caught four receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, cornerback Zy Alexander was the player of the game. Alexander made nine tackles and had two pass breakups.

On the first drive of the game, Diggs broke open the game with a 35-yard run on the second play of the game. Two plays later, Daniels finds Nabers in the flats and he paced past Auburn’s defense for a 29-yard touchdown to give LSU an early 7-0 lead with 13:21 left to go in the first quarter.

After Damian Ramos would make a 30-yard field goal, LSU would drive down the field again on their next possession on an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by a John Emery touchdown run. Emery also hauled in a 49-yard pass out of the backfield on the same drive.

On Auburn’s next possession, the Tigers were able to put up a nice drive that was aided by several key penalties committed by LSU, leading Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter to score from two yards out.

Ramos’ 35-yard field goal with 4:01 left to go in the first half accounted for the 20-7 margin at halftime.

After Auburn’s Alex McPherson nailed a 38-yard field goal to cut LSU’s lead to 10 points, LSU kick returner Kaleb Jackson returned the ball 64 yards to Auburn’s 39-yard line. A few plays later, Daniels would find Lacy in the middle of the field and he did the rest for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

On LSU’s next drive, Daniels would find Lacy once again on the first play for a 57-yard gain before being brought down at Auburn’s 10-yard line. A few plays later, Daniels would find running back Josh Williams out of the backfield for a 13-yard touchdown pass to give LSU a 34-10 lead with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

However, Auburn would respond with a 10-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a three-yard touchdown catch by tight end Brandon Frazier from Robby Ashford. Ashford would find Frazier again for the two-point conversion to make the score 34-18, cutting into LSU’s lead.

LSU would expand its lead to 41-18 after Diggs would score on a 5-yard touchdown run to complete the 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with 8:51 left in the game.

A one-yard run by Williams late in the fourth quarter would account for the final margin.

LSU will square off against Army on Oct. 21 before taking their annual bye week right before the Alabama game that will be played on Nov. 4.