Inside the Top 20: Tigers Up to 19 in AP Poll

LSU (5-2, 4-1) played arguably its best game of the 2023 season and was rewarded with a three spot jump in this week’s AP Poll.

The Tigers jumped from 22nd to 19th in this week’s poll, sandwiched between #18 USC and #20 Missouri.

The top-four remained the same with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State on top. But right behind them are the newly 5th ranked Washington Huskies fresh off a dramatic 36-33 win over Oregon.

The biggest droppers in this week’s poll are USC, Louisville, and UCLA. The Trojans dropped eight spots while the Cardinals and Bruins both dropped seven.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows: