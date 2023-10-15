 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inside the Top 20: Tigers Up to 19 in AP Poll

A great performance is rewarded

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Auburn at Louisiana State Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (5-2, 4-1) played arguably its best game of the 2023 season and was rewarded with a three spot jump in this week’s AP Poll.

The Tigers jumped from 22nd to 19th in this week’s poll, sandwiched between #18 USC and #20 Missouri.

The top-four remained the same with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State on top. But right behind them are the newly 5th ranked Washington Huskies fresh off a dramatic 36-33 win over Oregon.

The biggest droppers in this week’s poll are USC, Louisville, and UCLA. The Trojans dropped eight spots while the Cardinals and Bruins both dropped seven.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Texas
  9. Oregon
  10. North Carolina
  11. Alabama
  12. Oregon State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Tennessee
  17. Duke
  18. USC
  19. LSU
  20. Missouri
  21. Tulane
  22. Air Force
  23. Louisville
  24. Iowa
  25. UCLA

