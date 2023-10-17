NFLSU Week 6 Recap

While the 2023 LSU offense continues to be a masterclass, Week 6 of the NFL season was shockingly low-scoring. Nevertheless, some of our beloved former LSU Tigers were involved, so let’s recap how they did.

Broncos 8 at Chiefs 19

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rand two times for 7 yards and caught one pass for 9 yards. Poor Lloyd Cushenberry had to play on a bad offense again this week.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Ravens 24 at Titans 16

Odell Beckham Jr. caught two passes for 34 yards. Patrick Queen had a team-high 9 tackles and a sack. Kristian Fulton had four tackles and a pass breakup. Arden Key played but didn’t record a stat.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Commanders 24 at Falcons 16

Saahdiq Charles played every snap and I’m willing to bet none were as good as this one here where he gets on his horse and delivers one final block on Jessie Bates to spring Brian Robinson Jr. for a touchdown.

An extra point for that play alone.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Seahawks 13 at Bengals 17

Joe Burrow looked like 2022 Joe in the first half and 2023 Joe in the second half. A final line of 24/35 for 185 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT isn’t super pretty, but was enough to get the Bengals back to .500. Ja’Marr Chase caught six passes for 80 yards. Damien Lewis was out but Jamal Adams looked like his old self on his four tackles.

The Bengals finally get something they have desperately needed next week: the Bye. Hopefully extended rest can give us two halves of 2022 Joe Burrow moving forward.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Saints 13 at Texans 20

Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles and a pass third down pass breakup in the end zone. Foster Moreau caught four passes for 33 yards. Austin Deculus was active but didn’t play any snaps for Houston.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Colts 20 at Jaguars 37

K’Lavon Chaisson had a statline reminiscent of his former teammate Arden Key: one tackle for one sack! It’s been a tough couple of years for the first round pick, so any sacks are welcome.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Panthers 21 at Dolphins 42

DJ Chark caught three passes for 26 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. was targeted a few times, but didn’t get a catch. Donte Jackson had four tackles, but was given the unfortunate task of needing to cover Tyreek Hill. Deion Jones and Duke Riley each had three tackles. Blake Ferguson snapped long.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Vikings 19 at Bears 13

Justin Jefferson is on IR for at least four weeks, which is devastating news to us. Danielle Hunter did his best to make it up to us with 7 tackles for TWO sacks! Ugh, still no Jefferson sucks man.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

49ers 17 at Browns 19

Grant Delpit had six tackles for a swarming Browns defense. Ethan Pocic snapped to the fourth different starting quarterback in his 18 games as a Brown.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Patriots 17 at Raiders 21

Davon Godchaux had three tackles and Jalen Mills had one.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Lions 20 at Buccaneers 6

Devin White had 7 tackles. Trey Palmer caught two passes for 47 yards.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Cardinals 9 at Rams 26

BJ Ojulari had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Eagles 14 at Jets 20

Al Woods played but didn’t record a tackle. It’s too bad Philly didn’t attempt a Brotherly Shove in this game because I would’ve loved to see that big boy try and plug it up.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Giants 9 at Bills 14

Cor’Dale Flott had two pass breakups. Reid Ferguson did his thing.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cowboys 20 at Chargers 17

Damone Clark had a team-high eight tackles. Will Clapp played some snaps and was acknowledged by Joe Buck. Twitter had some fun with his name.

NFLSU Score: 4/10