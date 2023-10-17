History! LSU #1 in Women’s Basketball AP Poll

For the first time ever, the LSU women’s basketball team ahem the defending national CHAMPION LSU women’s basketball team are ranked #1 in the preseason AP Poll.

LSU was a near unanimous No. 1 selection, getting 35 of 36 possible first place votes. Only UConn, ranked second, got a first place vote. A Tigers-Huskies championship game feels likely and would be downright epic.

LSU’s bringing back a ton from its championship team and oh by the way added both the No. 1 recruiting class AND the No. 1 transfer class this offseason. The Final Four is in Cleveland if you want to start looking at hotels.

The Tigers were also picked to finish first in the SEC. Angel Reese was named the preseason SEC player of the year, and is joined by Flau’jae Johnson and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith on the first-team All-SEC. Incoming DePaul transfer Aneesah Morrow is second-team All-SEC.

LSU’s title defense officially begins November 6 in Las Vegas against #20 Colorado.

The preseason AP Poll is as follows: