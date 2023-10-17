 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

History! LSU #1 in Women’s Basketball AP Poll

Put some respect on the champs’ name

By Zach Junda
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time ever, the LSU women’s basketball team ahem the defending national CHAMPION LSU women’s basketball team are ranked #1 in the preseason AP Poll.

LSU was a near unanimous No. 1 selection, getting 35 of 36 possible first place votes. Only UConn, ranked second, got a first place vote. A Tigers-Huskies championship game feels likely and would be downright epic.

LSU’s bringing back a ton from its championship team and oh by the way added both the No. 1 recruiting class AND the No. 1 transfer class this offseason. The Final Four is in Cleveland if you want to start looking at hotels.

The Tigers were also picked to finish first in the SEC. Angel Reese was named the preseason SEC player of the year, and is joined by Flau’jae Johnson and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith on the first-team All-SEC. Incoming DePaul transfer Aneesah Morrow is second-team All-SEC.

LSU’s title defense officially begins November 6 in Las Vegas against #20 Colorado.

The preseason AP Poll is as follows:

  1. LSU
  2. UConn
  3. Iowa
  4. UCLA
  5. Utah
  6. South Carolina
  7. Ohio State
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Indiana
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Tennessee
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas
  14. Maryland
  15. Stanford
  16. North Carolina
  17. Louisville
  18. Florida State
  19. Baylor
  20. Colorado
  21. USC
  22. Creighton
  23. Illinois
  24. Washington State
  25. Mississippi State

