Tigers Drop to 23 in AP Poll

It shouldn’t be a surprise, but LSU took a tumble in this week’s AP Poll after losing 55-49 to Ole Miss.

LSU dropped 10 spots, from 13th to 23rd in the poll. LSU’s the only two-loss team currently ranked.

The top-7 remained the same in this week’s poll, but you’ll notice that Georgia’s grip on No. 1 is slipping. After getting 55 first-place votes last week, Georgia got 35 first place votes this week. Michigan is still second, and Texas—only 10 points back—is hot on their heels at third.

LSU-Missouri is officially a ranked vs. ranked matchup, except the Other Tigers will be the higher ranked squad. Mizzou is climbed two spots to No. 21 in this week’s poll.

Week 6’s AP Poll is as follows: