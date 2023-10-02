 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Drop to 23 in AP Poll

Still ranked, but barely

By Zach Junda
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 LSU at Ole Miss Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It shouldn’t be a surprise, but LSU took a tumble in this week’s AP Poll after losing 55-49 to Ole Miss.

LSU dropped 10 spots, from 13th to 23rd in the poll. LSU’s the only two-loss team currently ranked.

The top-7 remained the same in this week’s poll, but you’ll notice that Georgia’s grip on No. 1 is slipping. After getting 55 first-place votes last week, Georgia got 35 first place votes this week. Michigan is still second, and Texas—only 10 points back—is hot on their heels at third.

LSU-Missouri is officially a ranked vs. ranked matchup, except the Other Tigers will be the higher ranked squad. Mizzou is climbed two spots to No. 21 in this week’s poll.

Week 6’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Washington State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Oregon State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Miami
  18. Utah
  19. Duke
  20. Kentucky
  21. Missouri
  22. Tennessee
  23. LSU
  24. Fresno State
  25. Louisville

